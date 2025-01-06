ClutchPoints is not affiliated with, endorsed by, or in any way connected to any sportsbook. Gambling is not offered on this website in any form.

Tennessee visits Florida on Tuesday night for an SEC battle. It's time to continue our College Basketball odds series with a Tennessee-Florida prediction and pick.

Tennessee remains one of the last undefeated teams in Division I. At 14-0, the Volunteers are the clear-cut No. 1 team in the country at this moment. They are more than capable of continuing their perfection for a little while longer, however, their chances of remaining undefeated won't last in the SEC. This conference is very good. The Vols are coming off a win against Jon Calipari and No. 23 Arkansas last time out, 76-52. Next up after Florida for the Vols is a road game against a good Texas team and then they face No. 14 Mississippi State, No. 2 Auburn, and No. 6 Kentucky back-to-back-to-back to end January.

Florida suffered its first loss of the campaign last time out on the road at Kentucky in a high-scoring affair, 106-100. The Gators began the season 13-0 with wins against North Carolina, Arizona State, Wake Forest, and Virginia. Their non-conference schedule was average at best, but the Gators took advantage of it. They are currently the No. 8 team in the country and have a chance to upset the top team in the nation at home on Tuesday night.

Why Tennessee Will Cover The Spread/Win

The Vols are No. 1 in the nation for a reason. Their offense is elite with one of the top scorers in the country. Their defense is one of the best in the country as they allow just 55.9 points per game. The Vols also average 5.2 blocks and 8.3 steals per game, giving teams a tough time on the offensive end.

Chaz Lanier is 14th in the nation in scoring at 20.3 points per game. The senior has scored 23+ in the last three games including 29 in the win over Arkansas. The Vols allow Lanier to take over the game on offense. He takes more than 15 shots a game and makes them at a decent rate of 45.5%. The Nashville native is a big reason for the Vols' early success and if he can score north of 20 points against Florida on the road, the Vols' should cover this spread.

Tennessee also contains three others who average double digits in scoring. Zakai Zeigler is another veteran in the game as the senior is second in scoring at 11.7 per game. He's averaged between 10-11 points for three seasons now. His scoring isn't what makes him dangerous, however, as he is 5th in the country in assists per game at 8.0. The 5-foot-9 guard is tough to stop when facilitating as he gives his teammates, especially Lanier, wide-open looks. Ziegler felt like Santa Claus as he finished with 17 points and 15 assists in the win over Middle Tennessee State right before Christmas. He was in a giving mood. Expect Zeigler and Lanier to control the game against Florida.

Why Florida Will Cover The Spread/Win

Florida has the No. 5 offense in the country, averaging 88.3 points per game. Just as Tennessee does, Florida contains four players who average north of 10 points per game, led by Walter Clayton Jr. Clayton is at 18.3 points per game and contributes with 3.2 rebounds and 3.9 assists. In the loss against Kentucky, he scored 33 points on 56.3% shooting. Alijah Martin is second on the team at 15.9 points per game. He also had a great game against Kentucky scoring 26 on 52.9% shooting. Facing a tough defense at Kentucky, those two were able to score the rock at a high rate. They must duplicate that against Tennessee or they could find themselves down big.

Florida is favored for this contest. If they weren't at home, they would prob be slight underdogs at a neutral court, and on the road at Tennessee, they would be +8-10 underdogs. Florida is a great team that relies on offense but they can also generate blocks and steals at a similar rate to Tennessee. Will Richard is a playmaker who averages 13.9 points, 5.1 rebounds, and 2.0 steals per game. They will need him all over the court tomorrow night.

Final Tennessee-Florida Prediction & Pick

This will be a highly competitive game. Tennessee's elite defense will take on Florida's incredible offense. Because I expect it to be close, I'm taking Tennessee to cover on the road. Playing on the road in the SEC is no easy task, and there is a chance that Florida gets it done in front of their home crowd. But taking the points and the Under at 148.5 is the play for this game. Tennessee should give Florida their first real test on offense.

Final Tennessee-Florida Prediction & Pick: Tennessee +2.5 (-110), Under 148.5 (-105)