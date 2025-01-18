ClutchPoints is not affiliated with, endorsed by, or in any way connected to any sportsbook. Gambling is not offered on this website in any form.

The sixth-ranked Tennessee Volunteers visit the Vanderbilt Commodores in one of the more challenging games for the Nashville-based school this season. Vanderbilt entered SEC play with a 14-1 record but has gone 2-2 in their conference schedule and now sits tenth in the standings. It has been a better time for Tennessee, as they are 3-1 in the conference after an abysmal game against Florida. The Volunteers have had plenty of success against the Commodores over the past few seasons, winning nine of their past ten matchups. It's time to continue our college basketball odds series with a Tennessee-Vanderbilt prediction and pick.

It couldn't get much worse for Tennessee when their first loss of the season was a 43-point performance where they lost by 30 points against the Florida Gators. It was unknown whether they could bounce back from that result and get their offense back on track, but they've done it in two consecutive games against Texas and Georgia. Tennessee scored 74 points in both games and now looks like one of the best teams in the country again.

Vanderbilt rode the wave of a less challenging schedule and earned a 14-1 record heading into SEC play. While this record is impressive on paper, the Commodores' not being a ranked team tells you everything you need to know about their strength of schedule. Conference play has been a wake-up call for them, as they've scored 66 or fewer points in three consecutive games and failed to cover the spread.

Tennessee-Vanderbilt College Basketball Odds

College Basketball Odds: Tennessee-Vanderbilt Odds

Tennessee: -6 (-110)

Moneyline: -290

Vanderbilt: +6 (-110)

Moneyline: +235

Over: 141.5 (-110)

Under: 141.5 (-110)

How to Watch Tennessee vs. Vanderbilt

Time: 3:30 PM ET/12:30 PM PT

TV: SEC Network

Why Tennessee Will Cover The Spread/Win

It's hard to take Vanderbilt's 14-3 record seriously after seeing how they performed in their SEC games. The Commodores looked like an elite offense leading up to conference play, scoring 80+ points in six straight games and eclipsing the 100-point mark in two contests. However, after an impressive win in their opener over LSU, Vanderbilt dropped two consecutive games where they failed to score more than 66 points. They had another more straightforward game as 9.5-point favorites against South Carolina but won by just three points after scoring 66. It could be a bad day for them at home against Tennessee.

Why Vanderbilt Will Cover The Spread/Win

Tennessee may have won nine of the past ten matchups between these teams, but they haven't necessarily been doing it as convincingly as the oddsmakers have thought. The Volunteers have been the favorites in each meeting over the past ten, but the Commodores covered the spread in four of the past five. It's worth noting that this is the lowest spread for Tennessee since their first meeting of 2022, as they've been double-digit favorites in four of the past five games. However, the one time they were a single-digit favorite, Vanderbilt pulled off the outright upset.

Final Tennessee-Vanderbilt Prediction & Pick

Vanderbilt has not seen a defense like Tennessee's, as the Volunteers rank third in the country with 57.8 points allowed per game. The Commodores' scoring averages have gone way down in the SEC, and this matchup won't help them much. It's challenging to trust Tennessee's offense, but they should be able to do enough to cover the spread here.

Final Tennessee-Vanderbilt Prediction & Pick: Tennessee -6 (-110)