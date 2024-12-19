Tennessee football has its fanbase thinking about a national championship again. The Volunteers are back into the national title picture for the first time since the 1998 season. This time as one of the first 12-team postseason qualifiers.

But while the Vols are visualizing hoisting the 2024-25 season crown with Ohio State soon on deck, Tennessee and head coach Josh Heupel have a roster to fill moving forward. That's where the transfer portal comes in.

The Volunteers already landed Wendell Moe Jr. to bolster the offensive line ahead of '25, per Pete Nakos of On3.com. But Tennessee will need more talent. The Volunteers have reestablished themselves as a popular destination again given their resurgence as a top 10 program. A feat not seen on a consistent basis since the days of a young Peyton Manning.

Who's left in the portal and who looks strongly appealing for the Southeastern Conference playoff representative? Time to dive into the five top targets for Tennessee.

Kevin ‘KC' Concepcion, wide receiver, North Carolina State

The Kevin Concepcion sweepstakes continues to heat up.

Concepcion entered the portal as a past prized Atlantic Coast Conference rookie in 2023. He's since garnered attention from numerous SEC schools — including a recent visit to Alabama per Nick Kelly of Al.com.

Wide receiver is a pressing need for Heupel. His offensive acumen could be enough to persuade Concepcion to come over, even if it means going on a late run to snatch him up.

T.J. Shanahan, offensive lineman, Texas A&M

Poe doesn't look like the only offensive line addition. Heupel and his staff appear to be wanting to load up more in the trenches.

That's where an SEC rival comes in with T.J. Shanahan. The 6-foot-4, 330-pound guard/center looked set on hosting Shanahan on a portal visit to Knoxville, according to 247Sports Tennessee insider Patrick Brown of Vols 247. But that was before Poe's addition.

Guard is still a big need for the Vols. Shanahan's versatility is hard to pass up. He also has three years of eligibility left.

Josh Thompson, offensive lineman, Northwestern

Again, the trenches is the emphasis for Tennessee.

Thompson is on the radar for the Vols. The Northwestern interior offensive lineman visited the Knoxville campus as early as Tuesday, per Ryan Callahan of Vols 247.

While Thompson is lighter compared to Shanahan at 301 pounds, he's an inch taller at 6-foot-5. However, the Vols have competition for his services. Michigan, Michigan State, Ohio State and SEC rival Auburn also are after him in the portal per Callahan.

Sitiveni Havili-Kaufasi, defensive tackle, UCLA

Here's someone who has to rise to the top of the Vols' portal needs. The 6-foot-3, 282-pounder remains one of the best interior defenders left.

Kaufasi comes with more game action compared to Reed. He's gathered 22 tackles with 11 solo stops across three seasons.

He'd add to the growing Polynesian pipeline in Knoxville.

Darron Reed, defensive tackle Auburn

Even with the intrigue behind Kaufasi, Darron Reed skyrockets to the top defensive line need amid Wednesday's news.

Reed, the prized four-star signing for Auburn's 2023 class, announced his intentions to jump to the portal on social media. He's now considered one of the highest rated defensive line prospects now available.

Tennessee happened to offer Reed out of high school. The Vols look needy on the depth and experience side in the defensive trenches. The SEC rival Reed can get a fresh slate here. Especially after not seeing the field for the Tigers.