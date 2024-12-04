It’s that time of year again. With the college football regular season wrapping up last week in Week 14, the transfer portal has quickly become a hot topic. Although the portal doesn’t officially open until Dec. 9, NC State wide receiver Kevin Concepcion has already made headlines as one of the first big names to enter.

After a standout freshman season in 2023, where he hauled in 71 passes for 839 yards and 10 touchdowns while also contributing 320 rushing yards as a versatile offensive weapon, Concepcion’s impact declined in 2024. Quarterback struggles at NC State, most notably due to Grayson McCall’s mid-season injury, severely hampered his production. Over two seasons with the Wolfpack, Concepcion tallied 124 receptions for 1,299 yards (10.5 yards per reception) and 16 touchdowns, plus 356 rushing yards and two rushing scores.

Standing at 6 feet tall and 170 pounds, Concepcion enters the transfer portal with two years of eligibility remaining. As a high school recruit, he was ranked as the No. 97 wide receiver in his class. Now, as a transfer prospect, he is ranked No. 2 overall and the No. 1 wide receiver in the portal, according to 247Sports.

Just days after announcing his decision, five schools have already emerged as favorites to land the dynamic playmaker, according to On3’s Pete Nakos. Let’s rank the top landing spots where Concepcion could make the biggest impact.

Alabama Crimson Tide

Should Jalen Milroe, a redshirt junior quarterback for the Crimson Tide, come back to Tuscaloosa next season, this would be the best spot for Kevin Concepcion as far as this list goes.

Considering this has not been quite the season new Alabama head coach Kalen DeBoer or Crimson Tide fans expected—even if they are on the potential verge of a College Football Playoff berth—adding a talented receiver like Concepcion would sit well with the fanbase.

With how versatile Concepcion is, he could only enhance the creativity of DeBoer's offense. Combine that with Alabama’s overwhelming success over the years, even in the post-Nick Saban era, and this has to be high on Concepcion's radar. But again, what if Milroe doesn’t return? That certainly changes things.

Kansas State Wildcats

If Milroe departs from Alabama, the most stable quarterback situation among Kevin Concepcion's top choices might be at Kansas State. Avery Johnson, who just completed his first full season as the Wildcats' starting quarterback, will be looking for an established receiving threat heading into 2025.

From a schematic perspective, Chris Klieman’s offense should be an excellent fit for Concepcion’s skill set. There’s also an added bonus: Concepcion’s brother, Arrion, recently committed to Kansas State, which could make the Wildcats an even more appealing destination.

Colorado Buffaloes

There’s going to have to be someone to replace Travis Hunter—at least one half of him. He won’t be the only one gone, though, as Jimmy Horn Jr. and Will Sheppard are also set to leave.

As usual, there will be a lot of resetting happening in Boulder in 2025. Deion Sanders could use all the big names he can get to fill the void left by those valuable receivers he’s had over the past two seasons. But the bigger question is: who will be the quarterback with Shedeur Sanders also leaving for the NFL Draft?

Right now, it seems like incoming true five-star freshman Julian Lewis is set to take over. But is that enough to lure Kevin Concepcion to Colorado?

Penn State Nittany Lions

Penn State hasn’t had a 1,000-yard receiver since 2021 when now-Philadelphia Eagles wideout Jahan Dotson achieved the milestone. That drought could end soon, as versatile tight end Tyler Warren is just 22 yards away from hitting the mark heading into the Big Ten Championship. This highlights what Penn State could accomplish with a weapon like Concepcion.

Under new offensive coordinator Andy Kotelnicki, the Nittany Lions’ offense has been completely revitalized this season. If Kotelnicki isn’t lured away by head coaching opportunities elsewhere, he’d undoubtedly be eager to incorporate a player of Concepcion’s caliber into his system.

As for quarterback stability, there’s a strong chance junior Drew Allar returns for his senior season to boost his draft stock. That continuity could make Penn State an appealing destination for Concepcion.

Auburn Tigers

Once again, a key factor in Concepcion’s transfer decision—beyond the inevitable NIL offers—is determining who will be throwing him the ball. Auburn fans are glad they've seen the last of Payton Thorne under center after this season. But this still a bit of uncertainty who follows him. The starting job seems appears to be for freshman Walker White, who has only seen limited action this season.

Making the leap from the ACC to the SEC would undoubtedly be an enticing prospect for Concepcion, transitioning from NC State to a program like Auburn. Additionally, the Tigers will need to replace Penn State transfer KeAndre Lambert-Smith next season. Pairing Concepcion with this year’s talented freshman wideout Cam Coleman could create a dangerous offensive duo on the Plains in 2025—if the former Wolfpack receiver decides to make Auburn his new home.