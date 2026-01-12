The Australian Open is in full swing, and record prize money is at stake. Carlos Alcaraz of Spain is vying for his title down under, and to psyche himself out, he's tapping into his inner LeBron James.

On Monday, Alcaraz was on the court during practice wearing a LeBron James Lakers jersey, per his Instagram page.

Carlos Alcaraz was rocking a LeBron James Lakers jersey during a practice session ahead of next week's Australian Open 🔥 (📸: @carlosalcaraz) pic.twitter.com/RRxFy0Eg1x — ClutchPoints (@ClutchPoints) January 12, 2026 Expand Tweet

Alcaraz is the No. 1-ranked men's player in the world with 12,050 points. Last September, he won the U.S. Open by defeating Jannik Sinner in four sets. Meanwhile, James is in the throes of his 23rd NBA season with the Lakers, who are currently 23-13.

James is averaging 21.9 points, 6.9 assists, and 5.6 rebounds.

Throughout his career, James has invested his time, energy, and resources into the tennis world. Currently, he is an executive producer on the Amazon docuseries Top Class with Sloane Stephens. Plus, Novak Djokovic has partnered with James to form a global basketball league set to launch in the fall of 2026.

Article Continues Below

In 2024, James and Coco Gauff were the flag bearers during the opening ceremonies of the Paris Olympics. Gauff is the No. 3-ranked women's player in the world with 6,423 points. Last July, James celebrated Gauff's win at the French Open.

Furthermore, James has a longstanding friendship with the legend Serena Williams. Additionally, he congratulated Mirra Andreeva after her win at Indian Wells last March.

The Australian Open is scheduled for Jan. 12-Feb. 1, 2026. Meanwhile, James has yet to react to Alcaraz wearing his jersey during practice. Given his recent track record, it remains to be seen.

Plus, if Alcaraz were to win, then he could expect a congratulatory tweet from King James himself.