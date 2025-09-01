Daniil Medvedev has ended his long and successful partnership with longtime coach Gilles Cervara. The Tennis ace has had a rough year, punctuated by a fiery meltdown at the 2025 U.S. Open. The split comes on the heels of Medvedev’s shocking first-round exit at Flushing Meadows. Frustration boiled over into one of the most tumultuous moments in his recent career.

Medvedev, who won the U.S. Open title in 2021 and climbed to No. 1 in the ATP rankings under Cervara’s guidance, announced the parting on social media Sunday. “Amazing 8-10 years together,” the Russian wrote alongside a photo of them holding the U.S. Open trophy.

“20 titles, world number 1, but most importantly a lot of fun moments and memories that will stay with us forever. I am grateful to you for guiding me through all these years and let’s see what life brings us in the future.”

The duo’s journey began when Medvedev was a teenage hopeful from Russia. Not viewed as the brightest star in a rise of talent, including players like Rublev and Karen Khachanov. But under Cervara’s coaching, Medvedev transformed into a Grand Slam champion and one of the few players outside the “Big Three” era to sit atop the rankings. Their partnership earned Medvedev 20 titles. His sole Grand Slam win, the 2021 U.S. Open, which famously stopped Novak Djokovic from achieving a calendar-year Grand Slam.

A big change for Daniil Medvedev

However, the past year hasn’t been kind to the 29-year-old. Medvedev won just one match across all the majors in 2025 and crashed out in the opening round in three consecutive Grand Slams. The U.S. Open defeat was especially bitter, coming against French qualifier Benjamin Bonzi, who had handed Medvedev an earlier first-round loss at Wimbledon. The match also featured an infamous meltdown from Medvedev. Facing a $42,500 fine for unsportsmanlike conduct, including berating the umpire and smashing his racket in frustration.

Cervara acknowledged the challenges in their coaching relationship, thanking Medvedev for the trust and recalling their shared ups and downs. “I loved training you, coaching you, supporting you (even when it was difficult), and finding solutions with you and the team to help you perform,” Cervara wrote. “I will keep in mind your unconventional magic as a player, which is your strength. It will return, I’m sure.”