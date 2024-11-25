The Los Angeles Dodgers spent over $1 billion last offseason. Shohei Ohtani and Yoshinobu Yamamoto stole the headlines, but a smaller move also made a massive difference. After a rough season in Seattle, Teoscar Hernandez joined the team on on one-year deal. He was spectacular and will likely land a long-term deal this off-season. If he does not return to the Dodgers in free agency, Juan Soto and Anthony Santander are among the best options.

Hernandez is a unique player to try and replace. He is not a fantastic defender, posing a -9 outs above average last season, per Baseball Savant. The Dodgers are known as a stellar defensive team and they have been quick to remind everyone of that in the World Series aftermath. That did not matter for Hernandez, who posted a 137 OPS+ and 33 home runs.

The Dodgers have a lot of money tied up in superstar players. That may prevent them from re-signing Hernandez or swinging big on a free agent. There are secondary options as well that are more financially sustainable and lower the tax bill. With that said, let's look at the four best Teoscar Hernandez replacements in Los Angeles.

The Dodgers swing big with Juan Soto

The biggest fish of the free agency period is Juan Soto. While the Dodgers have not been explicitly connected to Soto, it's impossible to rule them out before he signs somewhere. The deal will likely break Justin Verlander and Max Scherzer's shared average annual value record of $43.33 million. While LA is already full of stars, there could be room for one more in the outfield.

Soto struggles defensively, as proven by his misplay in Dodgers Stadium in Game 1 of the World Series. That is something his new team will want to fix but the Dodgers are used to it from Hernandez. He will provide one of the best bats in the world to their lineup and make them a nearly unbeatable powerhouse.

This is the least likely outcome for the Dodgers, who would likely want Hernandez back at a much lower price. The Soto sweepstakes are heating up and hearing the Dodgers get thrown around would surprise no one. While they have one of the highest payrolls in baseball, it is not out of the picture that they add another megastar.

Switch-hitting Anthony Santander comes to Hollywood

Another hard-hitting, poor-defending corner outfielder is available in free agency for the Dodgers to scoop up. Anthony Santander had a career year for the Orioles last season with 41 home runs. He hits free agency at the perfect time considering his career year and the rabid attention around Soto. A big-market team that misses out on Soto could spend big to bring Santander in.

The most attractive part of Santander's profile is that he is a switch hitter. Dodgers Stadium is a neutral park in terms of hitting to either field, so he will be able to hit from both sides all season. It is not a place like Camden Yards that heavily favors left-handed hitters. That is something that Santander should target in his new home and LA provides it.

The Athletic projects Santander's contract at five years, $105 million. They have Hernandez at a similar AAV but a shorter-term deal, so if they want to lock in an outfielder, they could go with Santander. The Dodgers will likely not move to Santander until Hernandez is claimed by someone else.

A reunion with Alex Verdugo

The Dodgers started this era of furious spending with a trade. They sent a 23-year-old Alex Verdugo and a few prospects to the Red Sox for Mookie Betts. He immediately signed a massive contract and has now won two World Series titles. Verdugo became the enemy in Boston as the figurehead for the trade of their franchise player. After one poor season with the Yankees, he is a free agent who needs a new home. Could the Dodgers be up for a reunion?

The negative here is that Verdugo was one of the worst hitters in all of baseball last year. He posted an 81 OPS+, his second season below the average of 100. The offense was not driven by Hernandez last season, although he was key when Freddie Freeman was injured. The Dodgers can afford to lose a lot on offense to pick up 12 outs in the outfield, the OAA difference between Verdugo and Hernandez last year.

The Athletic projects Verdugo at one year for $8 million. While he could sign a multi-year deal, the Dodgers would be wise to go with a one-year contract and bring in another guy next year. Keeping left field cheap but productive will be key to keeping the core together.

Austin Hays joins the Dodgers

Another depth piece that the Dodgers should look at in free agency is Austin Hays. He was surprisingly traded from the Orioles to the Phillies at the trade deadline. He only played 22 games for Philadelphia and was subpar, so he likely won't return. Hays could sign with the Dodgers and undergo some serious career rehabilitation in one season.

The contract projections do not reach the depths of Hays, but it is fair to assume he will make a similar amount to last year. He was worth $6.5 million against the luxury tax last season and it could be similar this year. While the Dodgers are not miracle workers, they can create space for a player to grow with the spotlight not on him.