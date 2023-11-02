Secret 6 collaborated with Tequila Works for Song of Nunu, helping with its 3D environments, animated cutscenes, and more.

Song of Nunu: A League of Legends Story is the most recent entry to the League of Legends Story series of games, which focuses on the stories of various League of Legends characters. We've played the game ourselves, and actually quite enjoyed it. We have Tequila Works and Riot Forge to thank for this amazing game, as well as the AAA Art Outsourcing and Game Development company Secret 6.

Secret 6 was entrusted with working on the game's 3D environments, animating over ten cutscenes, as well as providing visual effects for the game's environments and boss fights. This, alongside the various props and weapons the player could find, helped in transporting players to the magical land of Freljord. They also helped in bringing Lissandra, Willump, and Nunu to life by crafting the visual effects for said characters.

Secret 6's work on Song of Nunu helped bring to life the vision that Tequila Works and Riot Forge for the game. While readability was the most important thing in the League of Legends MOBA, the team decided to prioritize conveying emotions, as well as enhancing the storytelling experience. This was so players could fully immerse themselves while playing the game. This allowed Secret 6 to explore a more artistic approach when it comes to enhancing and evolving the style and appearance of the various Champion skills. They particularly brought up Lissandra's Glacial Ice and Willump's Absolute Zero, both of which added depth and excitement to the game.

As mentioned above, Secret 6 also worked on over ten of the game's cutscenes. These cutscenes are important to the game, as they helped in propelling the game's story forward. We ourselves enjoyed the cutscenes in the game, as they were well made, and helped in building up the game's world. The team's usage of various camera angles, as well as the animation itself effectively conveyed the story the game was trying to tell.

Of course, what is perhaps the most important part of this collaboration is the optimization. Riot Forge, Tequila Works, and Secret 6 all collaborated together with a vision for top-notch quality assets for the game. However, because the game would be available on both the Nintendo Switch, and on PC via Steam, GOG, and the Epic Games Store, there was a need for proper optimization. As such, Secret 6 worked hard to make sure that all of the assets they used in the game struck the balance of looking amazing, while also not being too rough on the system it was running on.

Secret 6 is honored to have worked on the game and to have been trusted by Tequila Works and Riot Forge. According to Tom Ruiz, a Game Producer for Tequila Works, “It has been a pleasure to be assisted with such a talented group of artists while creating this game.”

Secret 6 also worked on Lords of the Fallen alongside HEXWORKS.