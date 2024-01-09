Phi Beta Sigma Fraternity Inc. is celebrating 110 years of scholarship, brotherhood and service. Here are five notable “Men of Sigma.”

Phi Beta Sigma Fraternity Incorporated is celebrating 110 years of scholarship, brotherhood, and service. Since their founding in 1914, the men of Phi Beta Sigma have been dedicated to servicing their community. In honor of Founders’ Day here is a list of five notable men of Phi Beta Sigma.

Jerry “Flash 80” Rice is a three-time Super Bowl champion and former wide receiver in the NFL. Rice played 20 seasons in the NFL with three different teams, the San Francisco 49ers, Oakland Raiders, and Seattle Seahawks.

Rice’s journey to the NFL began when he was in high school. Initially, Rice didn’t play any sports in high school, his mom believed that football was “too rough” for him and refused to let him try out for the team. Rice eventually joined football his sophomore year and excelled at the sport. His talent earned him a spot on the Mississippi Valley State University football team.

Rice entered Mississippi Valley State in 1981. During his time at MVS, he was named Division 1-AA All-American twice, finished ninth in the Heisman Trophy balloting, and at the end of his college career broke 18 NCAA records. In 1999, MVS renamed the football stadium Rice-Totten Stadium after Rice and quarterback Willie Totten. He was inducted into the College Football Hall of Fame in 2006 and was in the 2010 inaugural class of the Black College Football Hall of Fame.

Rice’s record-breaking season at MVS caught the eye of NFL scouts. During the 1985 NFL Draft Rice was drafted by the San Francisco 49ers. Rice played with the 49ers for 15 years before signing with the Oakland Raiders. Rice joined the Raiders in 2001 and played with them for three years before he was traded to the Seattle Seahawks six games into the 2004 season.

Rice retired from the NFL in 2005. He is known as one of the best clutch players in history.

Rice crossed the Delta Phi chapter of Phi Beta Sigma during his time at Mississippi Valley State.

Terrance Howard

Terrance Howard is an Academy Award-nominated actor. Howard has been a successful actor for over 30 years.

Howard first stepped on the scene when he played Jackie Jackson in the ABC miniseries, The Jacksons: An American Dream. During the mid-1990s he made his big film break when he starred in the films Mr. Hollands Opus and Dead Presidents.

Howard has starred in numerous films throughout his career including The Best Man franchise, Crash, Pride, Biker Boyz,and Iron Man. One of Howard’s most notable roles is role as Djay in the drama film, Hustle & Flow alongside his work wife Taraji P. Henson. The film’s song “It’s Hard Out Here for a Pimp” won an Academy Award for Best Original Song.

Howard starred in an all-African American production of Cat on a Hot Tin Roof on Broadway, directed by Debbie Allen in 2008. In 2015, Howard starred on the Fox television series Empire as music mogul Lucious Lyon. The show lasted six seasons and ended in 2020. In 2022, Howard reprised his role as Quentin Spivey in The Best Man: The Final Chapters.

Howard is an honorary member of Phi Beta Sigma.

John Lewis

John Lewis was a politician and civil rights leader. He served in the United States House of Representatives for Georgia’s 5th congressional district for 33 years. Lewis is best known for working alongside Martin Luther King Jr. to combat racial injustice.

Lewis first met King when he was a teenager after writing to him about being denied to Troy University, King then invited Lewis to meet him. King referred to Lewis as “the boy from Troy”. King influenced Lewis not to take legal action against Troy University due to heightened racial tension at the time.

Lewis graduated from the American Baptist Theological Seminary in Nashville and became an ordained Baptist minister. He also earned a bachelor’s degree in religion and philosophy from Fisk University.

As a student, Lewis became heavily involved in the civil rights movement. He organized sit-ins and other activities as part of the Nashville Student Movement. Lewis was also one of the 13 original Freedom Riders. In 1966, Lewis became chairman of the Student Nonviolent Coordinating Committee (SNCC). As chairman, Lewis was one of the “Big Six” leaders who were responsible for organizing the March on Washington.

Before jumpstarting his political career, Lewis worked with the Carter administration as associate director of ACTION, which oversaw the VISTA program.

Lewis served 17 consecutive terms in the House of Representatives until 2020. Lewis sadly passed away at the age of 80 in 2020 after an 8-month battle with pancreatic cancer.

Lewis joined the Lambda Sigma Alumni chapter of Phi Beta Sigma in 1974.

Flex Alexander

Mark Alexander better known as Flex Alexander is an actor, comedian, and dancer. He is best known for his role as Flex Washington on the UPN sitcom, One on One.

Alexander was discovered by DJ Spinderella while dancing in nightclubs in New York. He began touring with the group Salt-n-Pepa and worked with the dance troupe for three years. He has choreographed for artists such as Mary J. Blige and Queen Latifah.

He made his stand-up comedy debut in 1989, which eventually led him to acting. He made his film debut in the film Juicein 1992. Alexander was also a regular on the sketch comedy show, Uptown Comedy Club.

Alexander has starred on several television shows including Sister, Sister, The Cosby Mysteries, Homeboys in Outer Space, and Total Security. He appeared as the original Darnell Wilkes on the UPN sitcom, Girlfriends. He left Girlfriendsto pursue One on One alongside Kyla Pratt. He remained in role for four seasons. That role earned him three NAACP Awards nominations and two BET Comedy Awards.

He starred as Michael Jackson in the VH1 biopic Man In The Mirror: The Michael Jackson Story (you know the one). Alexander has starred in other films including Snakes on a Plane, The Hills Have Eyes 2, and Poor Boy’s Game.

Alexander joined the Kappa Delta Sigma of Phi Beta Sigma in San Francisco.

The Temptations (Otis Williams, Melvin Franklin, Richard Street, Glenn Leonard, and Louis Price)

Did you know that the group behind the best Christmas album of all time are members of Phi Beta Sigma? The Temptations have been in the music industry for over 60 years.

The Temptations signed to Motown Records in the early 1960s. The most recognized set of members was considered the “Classic Five”, this group consisted of Otis Williams, Melvin Franklin, Paul Williams, Eddie Kendricks, and David Ruffin. Over the years, several members of The Temptations left the group or were replaced by new members.

In the 1970s, The Temptations hit their funk era. They released countless hits including Masterpiece, Superstar (Remember How You Got Where You Are), and Papa Was a Rollin’ Stone. Papa Was a Rollin’ Stone earned the group their second Grammy for Best R&B Performance by a Group.

The Temptations are one of the most influential R&B groups to ever form. Throughout their career, The Temptations have won five Grammy Awards, two American Music Awards two Soul Train Awards, and star on the Hollywood Walk of Fame. In 1998, NBC aired a four-hour miniseries, based on the history of The Temptations (We all know that one David Ruffin line).

Otis Williams is the only surviving member of the original The Temptations. The Temptations are currently on tour.

The late 1970s lineup of The Temptations joined the Upsilon Sigma chapter of Phi Beta Sigma in Chicago.