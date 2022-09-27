Terraria 1.4.4 Update: Labor of Love Release Date

On the 16th of May, 2020, Re-Logic released the 1.4.0.1 update for Terraria. Titled the “Journey’s End” update. this was declared the game’s final major feature update. Now, two years later, we’re receiving 1.4.4. Keep reading to learn more about Terraria 1.4.4, also known as the Labor of Love update, its release date, and what to expect.

Terraria Labor of Love Update Release Date: September 28, 2022

Labor of Love: Our plan is to release the update on PC at 10 am EST on September 28th. We’ll push all other approved platforms live at that time, keep in mind, those systems are more complex, so actual time it arrives on your device could vary -you’ll want to keep an eye out! pic.twitter.com/MlboEXyFkH — Terraria (@Terraria_Logic) September 26, 2022

The 1.4.4 update, also known as the Labor of Love update for Terraria, will go live on September 28, 2022. The update will arrive on all Terraria platforms, however actual arrival time for platforms other than PC might take a while.

Terraria 1.4.4’s new features

There are a lot of new things coming to Terraria during the 1.4.4 update. Because of this, we will just be focusing on a few of the biggest changes that it will bring. One of these big changes is the Rubblemaker. The Rubblemaker is a piece of equipment that allows players to place down decorative items such as logs, rock piles, and the like. Prior to 1.4.4, players could only place these items down if they used a third-party map editing software such as TEdit. Now, the player just needs to have the requisite material in their inventory, and they will be able to place these decorations.

Another big change is the introduction of the Echo Coating. Echo blocks are basically invisible blocks that first arrived during the Journey’s End update. While it is very useful for decorating a house with floating objects and the like, that was really it. With the introduction of the Echo Coating, however, any block can become invisible. Along with the Echo Coating comes an item that allows players to reveal all Echo items in the vicinity. That means players can hide whole bases in plain sight, and just have them appear out of thin air at will.

Some other small changes to the game include increasing the stack limit from 999 to 9999, as well as quite a few new blocks, trees, liquids, and more. There are also balance changes to the already existing weapons and accessories in the game.

Stay tuned for our Terraria 1.4.4 patch notes article once the update is live. If you’re interested in trying out Terraria for yourself, you can get it on PC, Xbox, Playstation, iOS, and Android. The Terraria 1.4.4 update will also include the Core Keeper crossover event.

