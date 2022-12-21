By Quinn Allen · 2 min read

The Pittsburgh Steelers and the entire NFL world is in mourning on Wednesday after the sudden death of legend Franco Harris, who passed away at 72 years old. Terry Bradshaw, the former teammate of Harris in the Steel City and the QB who threw him the historic pass known as the Immaculate Reception, reacted to the devastating news.

Via NFL.com:

“He was seriously just a good guy,” Bradshaw said Wednesday during an appearance on Good Morning Football. “He never was overtaken. His success never changed him. That’s one of the beauties about him.

“He called me Brad. Most folks called me TB. He called me Brad.”

The Immaculate Reception was an unintended throw to Franco Harris that turned out to be one of the most iconic moments in Steelers history, solidifying their first-ever postseason victory in 1972. Bradshaw still recalls that moment to this day:

“The minute I throw the ball, Franco takes off,” Bradshaw said. “And I ask him, ‘What made you run downfield.’ And he said at Penn State, Joe Paterno told the running backs that when the quarterback releases the ball, to run to the play. Run to the ball. And had he not been taught that by Paterno, he would not have released and gone downfield. And that’s exactly what he did, and that’s why he caught that pass.

“It’s just a good story. We add a little to it as time goes on because it’s better. I had so much fun messing with him about his blocking and catching the ball. We hardly ever threw the ball to him. It’s just a good story. I’m 74, and I enjoy these stories more than ever.”

Perhaps the saddest part is the Steelers were set to celebrate the 50th anniversary of the play this weekend as they play the Raiders, the same team Pittsburgh beat in that playoff game. Franco Harris will also have his No. 32 retired.

“I’m just gonna remember Franco for being a great teammate. He was a great teammate,” Bradshaw said. “I was not a captain of the football team ever. Franco Harris, I don’t believe was, either. But he was a vocal guy on the sidelines, in the huddle. He was just such a good man. I can’t get past that. Always smiling. Always smiling. Such a humble giant. Superstar. I’m just going to miss his friendship.”

Rest in peace to a great human being and great football player. Gone too soon.