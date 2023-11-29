Fight your way through a vast, vibrant world. Here are the details for TEVI, including its release date, gameplay, and story.

TEVI Release Date: November 30, 2023

TEVI comes out on November 30, 2023. It will be available at launch on Switch and PC. Then, in 2024, it will be available on PlayStation and Xbox.

TEVI Gameplay

This game is a Metroidvania as well as a bullet hell game. Players have to explore a large, 2D world, fighting enemies along the way. The Metroidvania part of the game comes from the fact that the player will likely be backtracking a lot in this game as they unlock more abilities. The Bullet Hell part, on the other hand, comes from the fact that, as in the trailer, the player will be doing quite a lot of dodging.

To help players in their fight against the game’s various bosses, the player can equip items, equipment, and abilities to power up. There are over 300 different items and pieces of equipment that the player can find in the game. These items can help enhance the player’s abilities or even introduce new ones. As mentioned above, finding these abilities can potentially help in exploration, allowing the player to backtrack and explore areas that were previously inaccessible. Players can freely fix their build to discover a build that matches their playstyle. Tevi, the player character, is primarily a melee attacker, although she does some ranged attacks thanks to her companions Celia and Sable.

As for the bosses, the player will be fighting quite a lot of them. Each of the game’s bosses is a challenge, each with unique attack patterns and styles. Players must remain patient, and dodge the boss’s attacks until an opening is available. Once an opening becomes available, usually in the form of a Break state from taking continuous damage, the player can then go in and deliver a devastating blow.

Basically, in this game, players will have to try, fail, and try again until they succeed.

TEVI Story

The game follows the story of Tevi, a rabbit girl traveling through the vibrant world of Az. During her travels, Tevi will run into various towns, regions, peoples, histories, and civilizations, each with their own stories. Tevi must learn about these stories, and continue on an adventure filled with adventure, friendship, mysteries, and danger.

