The Houston Texans own the 2nd overall pick in the 2023 NFL Draft. After that, they have 10 more picks to go. There are many ways these picks can go, of course, but they could surely use more depth on their roster. Here we’ll look at three bold predictions for the Texans in the 2023 NFL Draft, including drafting Jordan Addison.

The Texans are in a favorable position for the upcoming 2023 NFL Draft as they possess 12 picks. Remember that four of those picks were obtained through trades and are situated in the sixth round. With the second and 12th overall picks, the Texans have ample opportunities to draft a potential franchise quarterback and assemble a team of skilled players around him.

Take note that in the prior year’s draft, the Texans secured top-tier athletes like Jalen Pitre, Derek Stingley Jr., and Dameon Pierce. It is anticipated that they will choose a quarterback from the remaining pool of prospects. This includes Bryce Young, CJ Stroud, Anthony Richardson, and Will Levis. The Texans are in a solid position to augment their team with another class of rookies who have the potential to make a significant impact and construct a team that can compete at a high level.

*Watch NFL games LIVE with fuboTV (click for a free trial)*

Let’s look at three bold predictions for the Texans in the draft.

1. Texans are left with Bryce Young

Yes, it may seem odd to suggest that the Texans would be “left with” Bryce Young. However, given his potential as a top draft pick and possibly the best quarterback in his class, the reality is that their first-round selection will likely be influenced by the decision made by the Carolina Panthers. It is anticipated that the Panthers will choose CJ Stroud, leaving Houston with Young as their pick. Young possesses excellent leadership qualities, a strong pedigree, arm strength, and athleticism. Also, his accuracy and football intelligence is regarded as his most exceptional attributes.

During the previous season, Young played in 12 games for Alabama football, achieving a 64.5 percent pass completion rate for 3,328 yards, 32 touchdowns, and five interceptions. With 79 passing touchdowns over two seasons, he holds the record for the most passing touchdowns within a two-year period in SEC history. He also won the Heisman Trophy in 2021.

The primary concern regarding Young’s potential as a prospect is his physical build. Recall that he measured 5’10, 204 pounds at the combine. This raises questions about his ability to withstand the physical demands of professional football, although his performance under pressure suggests otherwise. In the last two seasons, Young has had the most completions, passing touchdowns, and passing yards while under pressure. These demonstrate his ability to excel in challenging situations.

Despite concerns about his size, Young’s exceptional passing accuracy, ability to read defenses, and playmaking skills in the SEC make him an attractive choice for the Texans. These traits are expected to translate well into the NFL.

Live and breathe the NFL? 🚨 Get viral NFL graphics, memes, rumors and trending news delivered right to your inbox with the Clutch Newsletter. SUBSCRIBE NOW 🔥

2. Texans use a majority of picks to strengthen their defense

New head coach DeMeco Ryans is seeking disruptive defensive linemen, and Lukeas Van Ness seems to fit the bill. Van Ness is explosive, plays with a relentless style, and has the potential to become an impact starter in the NFL. Despite being new to playing on the edge, his versatility to play both inside and outside on the defensive line is highly valued in today’s NFL. Van Ness has a high ceiling and a lot of potential to become a dominant defensive playmaker, making him a valuable addition to the Texans.

There has some been chatter around #Iowa Edge Lukas Van Ness going in the 1st & I’m For it. 6’5 264lb – 7 sacks in 2022.

High motor/Power edge type Lukas vs projected 1st rounders:

Paris Johnson & Peter Skoronski 👀 Straight up pancakes Skoronski!!! pic.twitter.com/DikDRhELb8 — Jared Tokarz (@JaredNFLDraft) January 20, 2023

Mike Morris is a promising three-down defender for the Texans, but he needs to develop his pass-rushing technique to make progress in the NFL. His ability to play in different positions makes him valuable in implementing creative DL strategies to impact opposing quarterbacks. Morris has the potential to become a multi-year starter for Houston, but initially, he may function as a rotational defender.

Moro Ojomo is a fifth-year senior defensive lineman who played in 50 games and made 30 starts. He had a standout season in 2022. This earned a spot on the Second-Team All-Big-12 Team after recording 33 tackles and three sacks. Sure, Ojomo has been in college for five years. Still, he enrolled at just 16 years old. This makes him an intriguing prospect for the Texans due to his potential for further physical development.

All these picks should help coach Ryans assemble a strong defense. This should complement what could be a very explosive offense in Houston.

3. Texans use their second pick on Jordan Addison

Speaking of offense, the Texans are in search of an explosive wide receiver to pair with their newly acquired franchise quarterback. Jordan Addison may fit the bill. Yes, this is despite his slower-than-anticipated measurements at the Combine. His combination of quickness and speed could make him the top target for the Texans.

Addison possesses excellent ball skills, route-running proficiency, and a knack for creating big plays. He has already established himself as a top performer at Pittsburgh and USC. In addition, his skills should translate well to the NFL. Sure, he may not be an immediate WR1. Still, many teams covet Addison’s abilities. He should be one of the most exciting rookie receivers to watch in the upcoming season. Given the trend of impact rookies in NFL passing offenses, Addison could prove to be a valuable asset for coach Ryans.