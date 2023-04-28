That was a pretty ballsy decision by the Houston Texans in the 2023 NFL Draft, wasn’t it? The Texans’ No. 2 overall pick was apparently insufficient. Apparently, they wanted the third pick as well. The Texans, who selected Ohio State quarterback CJ Stroud with the second overall pick, swapped with the Arizona Cardinals for the third pick minutes later. They selected Will Anderson Jr., a pass rusher from Alabama football. Here we’ll look at the three pro player comparisons for first-round pick Will Anderson Jr. of the Texans.

The Texans reportedly surrendered multiple draft picks, including the 12th and 33rd overall selections. That’s in addition to their first and third-round picks in 2024, in exchange for the third overall pick and the 105th overall pick from the Cardinals.

This accomplishment by the Texans is not common. They are only the third team in the common draft era to acquire two top-three picks in the same year. They joined the 1992 Indianapolis Colts and 2000 Washington team, according to ESPN Stats & Info.

As for Anderson, he has been a player of interest in the NFL since he had an exceptional first year at Alabama. He continued to impress, winning the Bronko Nagurski Trophy. That is awarded to the top defensive player in college football, two years in a row. Before the draft, there was some debate about whether Anderson or Tyree Wilson would be the first defensive player chosen. However, the Texans were clearly impressed with Anderson’s performance and paid a high price to acquire him.

When we consider Texans coach DeMeco Ryans’s penchant for defense, however, we shouldn’t be too shocked. He just added a star player to his defense in Anderson, in addition to a potential franchise quarterback. Fans in Houston, who have endured a few difficult seasons, now have reason to be very optimistic about the team’s future.

Let’s look at the three pro player comparisons for Will Anderson Jr.

1. DeMarcus Ware

Will Anderson started for three years in the successful Alabama program and had impressive statistics that showcase his potential impact. He has a sturdy build and long arms and possesses the ability to consistently get past blockers and find paths to the quarterback through inside moves or by shaving edges. Even when he is blocked on the diagonal or around the arc, his footwork, cornering, and closing speed enable him to penetrate the pocket.

Of course, Anderson still has room to improve his hand usage and must demonstrate that he can continue to accumulate sacks outside of Nick Saban’s system. He is better suited for a 3-4 front, where his length can help overcome his lack of size at the point of attack. His athleticism, qualities, and performance against high-level opponents are indications of a Pro Bowl-caliber future.

Live and breathe the NFL? 🚨 Get viral NFL graphics, memes, rumors and trending news delivered right to your inbox with the Clutch Newsletter. SUBSCRIBE NOW 🔥

As such, Anderson has been compared to DeMarcus Ware. He spent nine seasons with the Dallas Cowboys and became the franchise’s all-time sack leader with 117. Ware then played three seasons for the Denver Broncos, helping them win Super Bowl 50 over the Carolina Panthers. While Ware was 15 pounds heavier than Anderson, he recorded 138.5 sacks in 12 seasons.

🚨Draft Day Trade Alert🚨 After CJ Stroud, the Texans trade up with the Cardinals to get 3rd Overall pick Will Anderson (-160) 😱 pic.twitter.com/ww1YuoYvNc — ClutchPoints Betting (@CPBetting) April 28, 2023

Will Anderson possesses an impressive first step as a pass rusher and uses his long arms to keep opponents from getting close to his chest. When he lines up with a loose alignment on the edge, he uses his runway to unleash speed-to-power rushes that devastate offensive tackles. He is also explosive on stunts when he loops around blockers. When he is positioned on the inside shoulder of the tackle, he succeeds by using his quickness to slip blocks and cause disruptions.

These are why Anderson has drawn comparisons to Von Miller. Of course, that is very high praise. However, scouts who have watched Anderson have also seen similar things when Miller was just coming out of Texas A&M in 2011. Both players have long arms, understand how to outmaneuver blockers, and finish plays well. They are both formidable against the run from the backside and have excellent effort. Miller, an eight-time Pro Bowl selectee, may have more flexibility. However, Anderson has a slight edge when it comes to pure strength.

Keep in mind that Will Anderson received a 90 overall draft score. That’s the highest among all edge defenders in the 2023 draft class. He ranked just below only Chase Young and Aidan Hutchinson. Take note that those were both second-overall picks in the last five draft classes. They had scores of 93 and 92, respectively. This is why Young is a fitting comparison for Anderson, especially the pre-ACL-injury Young.

At the 2023 NFL Draft Combine, Anderson stood at 6’3 and 1/2 inches. He has also remained confident in his abilities. Young is around the same size. In his rookie year, Young started in 15 games and accumulated 7.5 sacks and 30 solo tackles. However, his performance decreased after he suffered an ACL injury. Anderson has the potential to be as good as, or even better than, the pre-injury version of Chase Young, as he possesses the necessary tools.