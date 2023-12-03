Here we discuss how Houston Texans' CJ Stroud will have Tank Dell and Noah Brown vs. the Denver Broncos for Week 13 of the 2023 NFL season.

Houston Texans' quarterback CJ Stroud should have the services of wide receivers Tank Dell and Noah Brown in the upcoming Week 13 game against the Denver Broncos. Despite being listed as questionable on the injury report, both receivers are expected to play, as per various reports.

#Texans WR Tank Dell, listed as questionable with a calf injury, is expected to go today, source said. Coach DeMeco Ryans was confident all week he would. In addition, WR Noah Brown, who hasn't played since early November because of a knee issue, is also expected to go. — Ian Rapoport (@RapSheet) December 3, 2023

Tank Dell

Tank Dell has notably excelled as one of the standout rookie receivers in the league this season. He has established himself as a primary target for Stroud alongside Nico Collins. Meanwhile, Noah Brown, known for his big-play capabilities, leads the NFL with an impressive 20.9 yards per catch. However, Brown has been limited in his appearances this season. He has featured in just five games.

Although the Texans listed Dell as questionable for Week 13, the prevailing reports consistently convey his likelihood of playing. The rookie receiver has showcased his scoring prowess by finding the end zone in four consecutive weeks. He has achieved over 100 receiving yards twice during that period. This Sunday marks one of the rare instances this season where the Texans will have its top six wideouts available.

“Yeah, I feel good, I’m good,” Dell said late this week after undergoing an MRI on his sore calf. “We're ready.”

At the age of 24, Dell is demonstrating remarkable maturity as he analyzes the upcoming opponent. He specifically highlights the Broncos as a “pretty exciting team” currently on a five-game winning streak. He acknowledges the challenge they pose on both ends of the field, noting their impressive defensive performance.

Throughout the current season, Dell, a third-round draft pick from the University of Houston, has consistently risen to various challenges. His impressive stats include 47 receptions for 709 yards and seven touchdowns. If he maintains this pace, he is projected to conclude the season with 73 catches, 1,096 yards, and 11 touchdowns. That's a performance reminiscent of guys like Andre Johnson and DeAndre Hopkins in their own rookie years.

Noah Brown

As for Noah Brown, he is also officially listed as questionable for Week 13. He continues his recovery from a knee contusion that kept him out of the past two games. Despite this, he participated in consecutive limited practice sessions on Wednesday and Thursday before resting on Friday. Barring any setbacks during pregame warmups, the 27-year-old play in Sunday's game. In the two games preceding his absence, Brown showcased his impact with 13 receptions (on 14 targets) for 325 yards and a touchdown.

With a record of 6-5, the Texans are slight favorites against the 6-5 Broncos in a matchup of significant playoff implications within the AFC.