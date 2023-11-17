Houston Texans wide receiver Noah Brown is coming off two of the biggest performances of his career, but it looks like he won't be able to make it a third ahead of a Week 11 matchup with the Arizona Cardinals. Brown did not practice on Friday and has been ruled out for Sunday with a knee injury, according to Aaron Wilson of KPRC2.

Noah Brown out with a knee injury after two massive performances

CJ Stroud Texans with crown

Brown had totaled over 150 receiving yards in each of his last two games, securing a touchdown pass from CJ Stroud in the comeback win against the Tampa Bay Buccaneers before following it up with another great performance against the Cincinnati Bengals. Brown has only been able to play in five games this season due to injuries, but he stepped up majorly in the last two wins with Nico Collins sidelined with a calf injury.

Collins is expected back this week for the Texans, which is good news for CJ Stroud and Houston's passing game. Stroud has rarely had all of his receiving corps healthy, but the rotating group play of Noah Brown, Tank Dell, Nico Collins, and Robert Woods has helped lead the Texans and Stroud to being one of the NFL's most explosive and most surprising offensive groups this season.

It's unclear whether or not the Texans will get Dameon Pierce back into action this week, but he was at practice Friday. Devin Singletary had a big game last week in his absence, and without Noah Brown once again, the Texans offense could use all hands on deck for Week 11 against the Cardinals.