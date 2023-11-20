Texans wide receiver Tank Dell believes that rookie quarterback CJ Stroud is going to be much bigger problem for the rest of the league.

Houston Texans rookie quarterback CJ Stroud put the rest of the league on notice again in Week 11. Stroud led Houston to its third win in a row with yet another impressive performance under center in a 21-16 home win over Kyler Murray and the Arizona Cardinals. Although he threw for three interceptions, Stroud kept his cool and finished the game with 336 passing yards and two touchdowns on 27/37 completions.

For Texans wide receiver Tank Dell, Stroud is the real deal.

“When you got 7 back there, you probably should he scared. He’s a special man. He's a special football player. When he steps on the field, he’s the best player out there,” Dell said of Stroud following the win against the Cardinals (h/t Aaron Wilson of KPRC 2 Houston).

CJ Stroud is a gift that keeps on giving for the Texans

Dell has become one of the favorite downfield weapons of Stroud, who found the wide receiver for a 40-yard touchdown score late in the third quarter of the Cardinals game. In just his first season in the pros, Stroud is showing ample signs of future superstardom. He's still got plenty of lessons to learn, but he is definitely oozing with potential.

Stroud is also making the Texans look like huge 2023 NFL Draft winners, especially with Bryce Young still struggling to find his footing in the NFL; while the Panthers remain a one-win team after 11 weeks of football, Stroud and the Texans are 6-4 and on a three-game win streak.

Coming up next for the Texans is a meeting with the Jacksonville Jaguars, against whom Stroud got his first win in the NFL back in Week 3.