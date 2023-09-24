The Houston Texans picked up a 37-17 win in Week 3 against the Jacksonville Jaguars, which is the first victory of quarterback CJ Stroud's career, and head coach DeMeco Ryans spoke about Stroud's future after the impressive performance.

“Humble young man,” DeMeco Ryans said, via Aaron Rilson of KPRC2. “If he keeps his mindset like it is, he'll continue to do great things in this league.”

Live and breathe the NFL? 🚨 Get viral NFL graphics, memes, rumors and trending news delivered right to your inbox with the Clutch Newsletter. SUBSCRIBE NOW 🔥

CJ Stroud completed 20-of-30 passes for 280 yards and three touchdowns in the upset win over the Jaguars. Ryans believes Stroud has the potential to be one of the best in the league.

“The sky is the limit for CJ,” Ryan said, via Ben Arthur of FOX Sports.

Week 1 was tough for Stroud going up against the Baltimore Ravens. However, even in a loss to the Indianapolis Colts in Week 2, Stroud showed a lot of promise, and it came to fruition in Week 3 against the Jaguars.

Next week will be an interesting test for Stroud. Him and the Texans will be facing off against the Pittsburgh Steelers at home. That will arguably be the best defensive unit that the Texans have faced in the early part of the season.

It will be interesting to see how Stroud fares in that game against the Steelers. He will have to be mindful of TJ Watt, a top pass rusher in the league who was a big part of Pittsburgh's win against the Cleveland Browns in Week 2.

For now, Texans fans should be encouraged by what they have seen from Stroud in the early part of the season.