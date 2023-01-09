By Tristin McKinstry · 2 min read

The Houston Texans lost the first overall pick on Sunday afternoon. On Sunday night, they decided to make a major change to their team.

The Texans fired head coach Lovie Smith, as first reported by Adam Schefter and later confirmed by the team. The now-former Texans head coach earlier expressed his expectation to return to the team.

The Texans released a statement thanking Smith for his contributions. “I appreciate Coach Smith and his entire family for their contributions over the last two seasons,” Texans CEO Cal McNair said in the statement. “We are grateful for his leadership and character, and we wish him the best moving forward.”

Houston returns to the drawing board after another one-and-done head coach. The team fired David Culley last season after just one season in charge, leading to Smith’s hiring.

Our fans and city deserve a team that they can be proud of. I will work alongside Nick Caserio throughout this process and I’m confident we will find the right leader for our football team,” McNair continued.

The Texans lost the first overall pick after a victory over the Indianapolis Colts on Sunday. Quarterback Davis Mills rifled a 28-yard touchdown pass to seal a 32-31 victory on the road.

It remains to be seen who the Texans will target as their next head coach. One potential candidate has to be former NFL quarterback Josh McCown. McCown interviewed for the job last season and was a finalist before the team hired Smith.

Any potential head coach has to like some of what Houston offers. They hold the second overall pick, and barring a trade at number one, they should have their pick of the best quarterback prospects available.