By Dan Fappiano · 2 min read

Lovie Smith and the Houston Texans ended their season with an improbable victory over the Indianapolis Colts in Week 18. As the Texans look to build towards next season, Smith dropped his opinion on if he should remain Houston’s head coach.

On 4th and 20 with less than a minute remaining, QB Davis Mills threw a 28-yard touchdown pass to Jordan Akins. He then hit Akins for the two-point conversion. The Texans held on to defeat the Colts, 32-31.

Still, Houston finished their season with a 3-13-1 record. Questions have arisen about whether Smith will remain head coach next year. Smith gave his two cents on the matter, emphatically stating he wants to stay with the Texans, via the NFL Network’s Ian Rapoport.

Lovie Smith was hired after the Texans fired David Culley after just one season. While his first year with the Texans wasn’t all that impressive, Smith still has ample NFL head coaching experience.

Prior to this season with the Texans, Smith spent nine years as the Chicago Bears’ HC and another two as the Tampa Bay Buccaneers’ HC. For his entire coaching career, Smith has a 91-100-1 record. He has reached the playoffs three times and holds a 3-3 record in the postseason. Smith and the Bears were NFC Champions in 2006.

The Texans have been one of the worst teams in the NFL over the past few seasons. They’ll be looking to turn things around next season. However, for all their struggles, Smith thinks he is the guy to lead Houston back to the postseason.