The Houston Texans are dealing with another injury in the secondary after second-year cornerback Derek Stingley hurt his hamstring in practice Wednesday. Stingley is expected to miss at least a few weeks, and could even be placed on injured reserve, per Aaron Wilson and KPRC 2.

Stingley has struggled through injuries the past few years of his career. In college he missed significant time during his junior season and a few games during his sophomore year as he dealt with various injuries. This hamstring injury is a repeat of last season when he injured his hamstring during the second half of his rookie season. The Texans will want to ensure their former 3rd overall pick takes enough time so that these hamstring issues don't become a nagging injury.

Shaq Griffin is expected to fill in for Derek Stingley while he's out. The Texans have also had secondary injuries to other key players including safety Jimmie Ward, corner Tavierre Thomas, and safety Jalen Pitre. Thomas broke his hand versus the Colts and is set to miss at least a week. Pitre will also miss this week's game versus the Jaguars after bruising his lung. The good news for Houston is they get back Ward, who missed the first two weeks with a hip issue, per Wilson.

These injuries will give the Jaguars' passing offense a favorable advantage this weekend. Though Trevor Lawrence and the Jags offense struggled versus the Chiefs, the absence of several key defensive backs should allow the multitude of Jacksonville receiving threats to capitalize against a weakened secondary.