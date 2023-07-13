Derek Stingley Jr's rookie season with the Houston Texans was cut short due to injury but the cornerback still made a decent impression on at least one fan during his first season as a pro. Four-time Pro Bowl cornerback and one-time first-team All-Pro Antonio Cromartie says Stingley deserves a little more respect heading into year two in the NFL.

“Love him, I don’t think he gets enough credit because he’s not in a bigger market,” Cromartie told KPRC 2. “I think if Sting was in New York, it would be a whole different spiel. I think Stingley had a great rookie season and I think it’s going to be even better as he goes on. The kid is phenomenal.”

Stingley was a high-profile pick when the Texans selected him third overall in the 2022 NFL Draft. He played in nine games as a rookie, intercepting one pass and recording 43 tackles. He was also great in coverage and did not allow a touchdown while holding opposing quarterbacks to a 78.4 passer rating.

His injuries have followed him into the NFL after he was limited to 10 games in his final two college seasons at LSU. He missed eight games as a rookie with the Texans.

The Texans didn’t get to see the full potential of Derek Stingley Jr. in 2022 but he should be healthy and ready to go come training camp. The Texans have an exciting and eager feeling around them with rookie QB CJ Stroud set to take over and a plethora of young and potential star players on the roster.