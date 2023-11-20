Houston Texans quarterback CJ Stroud channeled his inner Stephen Curry to overcome a tough outing vs the Cardinals.

On Sunday afternoon, CJ Stroud and the Houston Texans improved to an impressive 6-4 on the 2023 NFL season with a home win over the Arizona Cardinals. Coming into the game, the rookie Stroud had been garnering all sorts of praise for his performance so far in his first season in the NFL; however, on Sunday, he had to battle through a bit of adversity in the Texans' win over the Cardinals.

Although he was able to put up the usual eye-popping statistics that Texans fans have now become accustomed to this year, Stroud also threw a career high of three interceptions to the Arizona defense, and after the game, he got one hundred percent candid about how he was able to work through the struggles and still produce at a high level for his team.

“Steph Curry don't ever stop shooting,” said Stroud, per Mike Fisher of Sports Illustrated. “I'm gonna keep letting it ride. … I don't have no shame in my game!”

CJ Stroud is currently the runaway favorite to win the NFL offensive rookie of the year award, and, at least heading into Sunday's matchup with the Cardinals, he was even generating some buzz for the MVP of the league, helping revamp a Texans team that was among the league's cellar dwellers in 2022.

While those MVP chances might have taken a slight hit with the three interceptions thrown against Arizona, it still says a lot about CJ Stroud that he was able to bounce back from the performance and isn't easily rattled when mistakes occur.