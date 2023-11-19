Houston Texans quarterback CJ Stroud left Sunday's game against the Arizona Cardinals, but came back in a play later.

Houston Texans rookie quarterback CJ Stroud suffered an injury scare against the Arizona Cardinals, as he was sacked on a first down play with made him exit on second down, before he came back in a play later and converted a 3rd and 17 play for a first down, according to Benjamin Solak of The Ringer.

The Texans have been pretty much carried by CJ Stroud this year, as he is the clear-cut favorite for offensive rookie of the year and has gotten some MVP buzz. Him going down with an injury would have been a death blow for the Texans.

So far against the Cardinals, Stroud has performed at a high level once again, putting up a ton of yardage in just the first half of the game. Stroud's play has the Texans in hope of making the playoffs coming off of a wild win on the road in Cincinnati against the Bengals last week.

Now, against the Cardinals, Stroud is hoping to help his team get over .500 and solidify the Texans as a wild card contender.

Meanwhile, the Cardinals have Kyler Murray back, and this is his second game coming off of a win in his return at home against the Atlanta Falcons a week ago.

The Texans vs Cardinals game has arguably been one of the most entertaining of the early window this week, so Stroud leaving the game would have been disappointing. Luckily, it seems as if we will be able to watch Stroud and Murray go at it for the whole game.