Dameon Pierce fantasy football owners will love Texans’ depth chart update

The Houston Texans released their latest depth chart on Tuesday, and it bodes well for rookie running back Dameon Pierce. The Texans rookie has been rising up fantasy football draft boards of late, and those who took a gamble on Pierce in the mid-rounds are set to be rewarded in a major way. The Texans listed Pierce as their RB1 in their latest depth chart update. While it’s not their official depth chart, seeing Pierce remain as the lone starter out of the RB position should have his fantasy football owners on cloud nine.

The #Texans list rookie RB Dameon Pierce as the starting back on their "unofficial" depth chart. Noted. 📈 https://t.co/tZpCpKJ6bM — Ian Rapoport (@RapSheet) September 6, 2022

The team’s unofficial depth chart lists Pierce as the starting running back. Veteran RB Rex Burkhead will be his backup, while Dare Ogunbowale is the third-stringer, and Royce Freeman is the fourth-stringer. In terms of a possible handcuff for Pierce, this edition of the depth chart would indicate that Burkhead is next in line for touches, and could potentially be a worthwhile player to grab late in drafts or off waivers.

While the specifics of Pierce’s workload in his rookie season have yet to be revealed, this is certainly a nod in the right direction for those who took a gamble on the Texans’ RB.

Pierce was the Texans’ fourth round pick in the 2022 NFL Draft, selected 107th overall out of the University of Florida. He was the seventh running back taken in the draft, behind the likes of Breece Hall, Kenneth Walker, James Cook, Rachaad White, Tyrion Davis-Price, and Brian Robinson.

Across four years at Florida, Dameon Pierce never featured as the lead running back, but was still an effective member of the backfield. In his senior season, Pierce rushed 100 times for 574 yards and 13 touchdowns, making excellent work of his goal-line opportunities — something which will hopefully translate to the NFL.