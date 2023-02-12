The Houston Texans managed to land their newest head coach early on this offseason when they hired former San Francisco 49ers defensive coordinator DeMeco Ryans. It looks like Ryans won’t be the only 49ers coach they hire this offseason, as it looks like the Texans have gone back to the well and taken another coach from San Francisco to fill their offensive coordinator position.

Ryans is more of a defensive mastermind, and while the Texans defense certainly needs some work, so does their offense. Bringing in a familiar face to run the offense makes a lot of sense, so for that reason, it shouldn’t come as much of a surprise to see that the Texans have hired former 49ers passing game coordinator Bobby Slowik to be their new offensive coordinator.

The #Texans are hiring Bobby Slowik as their offensive coordinator, per sources. Slowik and DeMeco Ryans spent the past six seasons together in San Francisco, both starting their NFL coaching careers as defensive quality controls. Now, Ryans brings Slowik along as OC. pic.twitter.com/8r3MfmtlyT — Tom Pelissero (@TomPelissero) February 12, 2023

Slowik played a huge role in helping the Niners offense stay afloat throughout the season, even as they lost Trey Lance and Jimmy Garoppolo to season-ending injuries and were forced to turn things over to Brock Purdy. Ever since Purdy’s incredible success, Slowik has received a lot of consideration across the league for various offensive coordinator roles.

As it turns out, he will be joining a familiar face on a new team. Ryans and Slowik came up through the 49ers coaching ranks together, and they will continue to work together as they attempt to fix a woeful Texans team. They will certainly have their work cut out for them, as they don’t have the players they had in San Fran, but given their track record of success, things are looking up in Houston right now.