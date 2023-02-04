Multiple former Houston Texans players were in attendance for DeMeco Ryans’ first press conference as head coach of the AFC South side, including Andre Johnson. Ryans and Johnson were teammates for six seasons while with the Texans.

Johnson has been keeping a close watch on the Texans organization since his departure from the team in 2015. From the four playoff appearances to the three straight losing campaigns, it has been quite a roller-coaster run for Houston over the past eight years.

From Johnson’s standpoint, he believes that Ryans has what it takes to help turn around the Texans.

“I think we got the jolt that we needed,” Johnson said on Thursday.

Johnson added that he has “no doubt” that Ryans, who signed a six-year deal with the Texans, will be able to “get this organization headed where it needs to be.”

Johnson also said that he “wouldn’t say no” if he were to get asked to join Ryans’ coaching staff. The seven-time Pro Bowler did serve as a special advisor to now-former Texans head coach Bill O’Brien for one year.

For now, Ryans sure has much of his attention set on this year’s free agency period and also the 2023 NFL Draft.