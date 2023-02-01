On Tuesday, the Houston Texans found their Head Coach of the future in former San Francisco 49ers defensive coordinator DeMeco Ryans. But with his arrival, it appears that the team has their sights set on adding even more 49ers to their new coaching staff.

The Texans are now requesting to interview 49ers passing game coordinator Bobby Slowik according to NFL Network’s Ian Rapoport.

Slowik has played a key role in the success of the 49ers offense, specifically this past season.

Even with three different starting quarterbacks in Trey Lance, Jimmy Garoppolo, and Brock Purdy, this offense stayed elite.

In total, the 49ers offense threw for 4,049 passing yards, 30 touchdowns, and just nine interceptions. They also averaged 25.9 points per game, the sixth-best in the NFL.

Rookie quarterback Brock Purdy played well with Bobby Slowik leading the passing game. In six games as the QB1 in the regular season, he threw for 1,308 passing yards, 13 passing touchdowns, and just three interceptions.

Slowik has had the opportunity to learn directly from 49ers head coach Kyle Shanahan. He has been with the team since 2017 and is one of the most sought-after targets on the market.

Both DeMeco Ryans and Slowik spent significant time together on the 49ers. The two both joined the franchise in 2017. In doing so, they have already experienced drastic success in the NFL.

If Ryans is looking for an offensive coordinator that can revitalize the young Texans offense, Slowik could be the perfect option. With his addition, the team would find the sort of play caller that can change the offense.