CJ Stroud had a magical rookie season for the Texans.

The Houston Texans had a magical season this year, but it came to a close on Saturday against the Baltimore Ravens. The Texans drafted quarterback CJ Stroud with their first selection in the NFL Draft last season, and he couldn't have had a better rookie season. He led the Texans to a division crown, and they handily defeated the Cleveland Browns last week for a playoff victory. The Ravens were too much on Saturday, but it was still a great season, and the future is bright in Houston.

Houston was able to hold its own in the first half against the Ravens, but the defense was too smothering, and Lamar Jackson was too good for the Texans to get the win. CJ Stroud and the offense had trouble getting anything going, especially in that second half. He finished 19-33 through the air for 175 yards and zero touchdowns. It was a tough end to the season, but his head coach, DeMeco Ryans, is proud of the fight that he has had all year long.

“He is the leader of our team,” DeMeco Ryans said after the game, according to a tweet from Aaron Wilson. “I'm so proud of him, how he's grown as a player and a leader, it's fun to watch. Really awesome young man, sky is the limit for him.”

Stroud truly had an incredible rookie season. He finished the year with 4,108 passing yards, 23 touchdowns and just five interceptions. There is a very good chance that he ends up winning Rookie of the Year as well. The Texans were not in a good spot before this season, and having Stroud at QB seemed to completely change the team. The turnaround has been very impressive.

The Texans season is now over as they finished with an overall record of 11-8. The future is very bright for this team, and the near future looks very bright for the Ravens. With the win, Baltimore moves just one win away from going to the Super Bowl. The Kansas City Chiefs and the Buffalo Bills will battle it out on Sunday in Buffalo, and the winner of that game will travel to Baltimore to take on the Ravens next week in the AFC title game with a trip to the Super Bowl on the line. It will be Lamar Jackson's first AFC title game appearance.