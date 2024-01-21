The NFL world witnessed an incredible performance by Lamar Jackson.

The Baltimore Ravens had their first postseason game on Saturday as they hosted the scorching hot Houston Texans. CJ Stroud and the Texans had been humming coming into this game, but the Ravens showed why they are the #1 seed in the AFC. Baltimore dominated the game and punched their ticket to the AFC title game with a 34-10 win. The Ravens will take on the winner of the Buffalo Bills and the Kansas City Chiefs.

Baltimore was obviously terrific on defense in this game as they shut down the red-hot Texans, but the Ravens offense also played a great game. A big reason for their success was because of quarterback Lamar Jackson. Jackson did it all on Sunday as he was 16-22 through the air for 152 yards and two touchdown passes, and he also added 100 yards on the ground on 11 carries with two more touchdowns. Jackson put on an electric show, and everyone is talking about it.

Nobody can argue with the performance that Lamar Jackson put up on the big stage on Saturday.

The Ravens are now one win away from going to the Super Bowl and playing on the biggest stage in football.

Is Lamar Jackson the best player in the game right now?

Texans fans did not enjoy watching Jackson and the Ravens end their season.

Houston Texans fans watching

Next week will be Lamar Jackson's first AFC title game appearance.

If Jackson keeps playing like this, the Ravens are going to be very hard to beat. He has always been able to do it all with his legs, but he is also passing the football just as well as anyone right now. He is a nightmare for opposing defenses, and Saturday's game showed just how hard it is to slow him and the Ravens down on offense. Pair that with their elite defense, and this team might go all the way and win the Super Bowl.