It looks like Houston Texans quarterback C.J. Stroud is past the injury concerns, and one of his linemen has embraced a position change. Those are a couple of storylines, but here are the three hottest takes coming out of the 2025 Texans minicamp.

It starts with the arrival of Nick Chubb. If the Texans can get anywhere near the production of Chubb in his prime, they might just make a run at the Super Bowl. Of course, that may be a stretch as the seven-year veteran has only played in 10 games over the last two seasons. He’s three years removed from a 1,525-yard explosion with 12 touchdowns.

But the hope remains for the 29-year-old running back to get healthy and star for the Texans.

Texans RB Nick Chubb ready for fresh start

Chubb said the decision to join forces with the Texans didn’t seem difficult, according to houstontexans.com.

“I've always been a fan of Coach DeMeco (Ryans), and I know some guys on the team,” Chubb said. “I know Joe Mixon. I know what he's about. (And) I know the opportunity I had here with this team, being an up-and-coming team. The past two years, they've really turned it on. I had a chance to come here and win a lot of games surrounded by a great group of people.”

Texans players have embraced the signing, including defensive end Danielle Hunter.

“I’ve watched him,” Hunter said. “He's a tough runner, hard runner. The ability that he's able to bring for his team, running through guys and making plays, that's a plus for the team. We could always use something like that.”

Ryans said he believes Chubb can still be a difference-maker, according to yahoo.com.

“We all know the caliber of player that Nick can be when he's healthy and when he's at the top of his game,” Ryans said. “He's a dynamic player. He's a game changer. So, we're just easing him in. We'll see how far he gets.”

Both Ryans and Chubb acknowledged the injury history.

“We understand its history,” Ryans said of Chubb. “But, we don't dwell on that. We're giving him an opportunity. We'll see how it turns out for us here in Houston.”

Chubb added, “Injuries happen,” Chubb said Wednesday. “With the injury I had, it takes about two years to get back. So I’m over the hump. I was able to get a full year in of doing the things I do best. Now I’m feeling good as I have been in a long time.”

Texans WR Jayden Higgins opening eyes

Higgins has burst onto the scene with the Texans, according to a post on X by Houston Stressans.

“It’s really exciting to see Jayden’s growth process in the short amount of time that he’s been here,” Ryans said. “I’ve seen a guy who has steadily got better, every single week. You’ve seen him make even more plays. To see a rookie who’s come in and showing that he can be an impact player for us.

“We saw it as coaches watching his film from the college game. But I think it just means a lot to the entire team … actually seeing him thrive in practice. It’s really awesome to see the work that he’s doing and the plays that he’s making.”

Higgins came to the Texans as their first pick, even though it didn’t happen until the second round. Some NFL observers immediately tabbed the pick as a steal. And Higgins has been living up to that hype so far.

However, there is one area where Higgins has gotten dinged. And that is, he doesn’t always catch everything that comes his way. Higgins had a drop rate of over 7% in college (according to Jacob Barzilla of medium.com). It’s something he will need to fix with the Texans if he wants to become a star. Otherwise, he could flame out early in his career.

Also, Barzilla said Higgins has an issue that could hurt him in the long run.

“For a bigger WR he caught with his body a little too much for my liking, which is something that can be fixed pretty easily,” Barzilla wrote. “But we have seen this be the fall of some bigger WRs in the NFL (Quentin Johnston).”