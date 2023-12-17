The Houston Texans have had a lot go right for them this season, but over the past week or so, everything has begun to unravel. The Texans lost to the New York Jets in Week 14, saw C.J. Stroud and Nico Collins exit early with injuries, and now will be without Stroud in Week 15 against the Tennessee Titans. Case Keenum will be getting the start under center, and he will be very interested to see the latest injury updates on Collins and Noah Brown.

Collins suffered a calf injury early in the loss to the Jets and was forced out of the game, while Brown has been dealing with a knee injury throughout the week. While Brown is expected to suit up for this game, Collins still isn't believed to be ready, limiting the Texans offense even more in a game that could have some massive playoff repercussions.

Via Ian Rapoport:

“Texans WR Noah Brown (knee) is listed as questionable and is expected to play, source says. WR Nico Collins (calf) is not.”

Texans can use all the help they can get against the Titans

RECOMMENDED
Miami Dolphins star Tyreek Hill around question marks in front of Hard Rock Stadium.
Dolphins, Tyreek Hill get optimistic injury update for Week 15

Tim Crean ·

Packers running backs Aaron Jones and AJ Dillon are both on the injury report, but trending opposite directions
Packers RB's Aaron Jones, AJ Dillon headed in opposite directions ahead of Week 15 action

Sonny Giuliano ·

Aaron Donald and Tutu Atwell are trending in opposite directions ahead of the Rams Week 15 action
Rams' Aaron Donald, Tutu Atwell get mixed bag of injury updates for Week 15

Owen Crisafulli ·

Case Keenum, Houston Texans, NFL Free Agency

The Texans are one of a handful of AFC teams that entered Week 15 with a 7-6 record, and if they want to remain firmly in the playoff picture, a win over the Titans is a must. Being without Stroud already makes the situation more difficult, and it looks like Keenum is going to have to make due without the team's top wide receiver in Collins for this big game as well.

Thankfully, Brown appears to be on track to play, and he has proven that he can make big plays when other guys are out at times this season. However, the injury woes are definitely a huge concern, and picking up a win over Tennessee is going to be a lot more difficult than it initially seemed like it would be for Houston.