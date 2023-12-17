Case Keenum will be very interested in the Texans' latest injury updates on Nico Collins and Noah Brown.

The Houston Texans have had a lot go right for them this season, but over the past week or so, everything has begun to unravel. The Texans lost to the New York Jets in Week 14, saw C.J. Stroud and Nico Collins exit early with injuries, and now will be without Stroud in Week 15 against the Tennessee Titans. Case Keenum will be getting the start under center, and he will be very interested to see the latest injury updates on Collins and Noah Brown.

Collins suffered a calf injury early in the loss to the Jets and was forced out of the game, while Brown has been dealing with a knee injury throughout the week. While Brown is expected to suit up for this game, Collins still isn't believed to be ready, limiting the Texans offense even more in a game that could have some massive playoff repercussions.

Via Ian Rapoport:

“Texans WR Noah Brown (knee) is listed as questionable and is expected to play, source says. WR Nico Collins (calf) is not.”

Texans can use all the help they can get against the Titans

The Texans are one of a handful of AFC teams that entered Week 15 with a 7-6 record, and if they want to remain firmly in the playoff picture, a win over the Titans is a must. Being without Stroud already makes the situation more difficult, and it looks like Keenum is going to have to make due without the team's top wide receiver in Collins for this big game as well.

Thankfully, Brown appears to be on track to play, and he has proven that he can make big plays when other guys are out at times this season. However, the injury woes are definitely a huge concern, and picking up a win over Tennessee is going to be a lot more difficult than it initially seemed like it would be for Houston.