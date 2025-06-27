If there's one thing the Houston Texans want to prove in the 2025 season, it's that they have an offense that can compete with the best teams in the AFC.

The Texans have demonstrated quite a bit of consistency the last two years because they have won back-to-back AFC South Division titles. While quarterback C.J. Stroud is responsible for quite a big of the team's success, the Texans appeared to be a team on the rise when they won the division title in 2023, but they struggled to get back to the same position last year.

The Texans had a difficult time coming up with strong offensive performances last year, and many observers wanted to point the finger at Stroud because he did not demonstrate the kind of growth in Year 2 that they were expecting after a brilliant year as a rookie.

But a closer look reveals that the Texans did not have the kind of talent at the receiver position that would have led to a brilliant season from Stroud. The Texans have several functional receivers, but they don't have anything close to a superstar.

Perhaps Executive Vice President/General Manager Nick Caserio is thinking about a trade with training camp right around the corner. If he is looking at a top-flight wide receiver, he will have to part with a player of similar talent. He might want to consider trading Danielle Hunter.

Hunter has been a superstar throughout his career. The 30-year-old is a five-time Pro Bowler. Hunter is entering his second season with the Texans after signing a free-agent contract prior to the 2024 season.

Prior to that, he spent eight seasons with the Minnesota Vikings, and he had several dominant seasons.

Hunter is an excellent pass rusher who has had double-figures in sacks six times throughout his career. He had a career-best 16.5 sacks in 2023, and he followed that up with 12.0 sacks last season.

While Hunter has been quite consistent throughout his career, he had back-to-back injury-plagued season in 2020 and 2021. He did not play at all in 2020 and was on the field in just 7 games in 2021.

If the Texans were to trade Hunter, he could bring an elite receiver in return. That could be just the thing that Stroud needs to get to the elite level among AFC quarterbacks.

Jets could use a pass rusher like Hunter

New Jets head coach Aaron Glenn is a defensive specialist. He served as the Detroit Lions defensive coordinator before he was named as head coach in New York.

The Jets appear to have a fairly decent defense led by defensive end Will McDonald. He had 10.5 sacks last season, but he is not stout against the run. He checks in at 236 pounds, and that means bigger offensive tackles can limit what he does when they get in the first shot.

Quinnen Williams can be a star at defensive tackle, but he is up one moment and hard to find the next. The linebacking crew is decent, but the Jets don't have stars in that area.

If the Texans sent Hunter to the Jets, the New York defense would have the kind of muscle that Glenn would like to see. His presence could give the Jets a shutdown defense.

Wilson has the skills to upgrade the Texans receiving crew

The Texans would want Jets wide receiver Garrett Wilson. The New York offense has been quite inconsistent the past two season, but despite halting play at the quarterback position, Wilson has become a star. He caught 101 passes last year for 1,104 yards and 7 touchdowns.

He has incredible skill when it comes to getting off the line of scrimmage and he also has wonderful hand-eye coordination. That means if his quarterback throws him a pass in the same area code — as opposed to a perfect pass within his frame — Wilson is going to make that catch.

That would have to comfort Stroud quite a bit.

Yes, losing Hunter would be a significant blow. However, Wilson has a chance to turn the Texans into a much better offensive team than they have been in the past.