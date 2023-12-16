Texans get brutal final update on CJ Stroud

A feel-good story is quickly becoming nightmarish for Houston Texans fans, following the news that rookie quarterback CJ Stroud will not be cleared for Sunday's road game against the Tennessee Titans, per ESPN's Adam Schefter. This was expected, based on the latest reports, but is nevertheless devastating for a team just outside the playoff picture at 7-6.

Case Keenum will start in the No. 2 overall pick's place and look to lead this short-handed offense to a critical victory in Nissan Stadium. The veteran has not thrown a pass this season but has proven himself capable in the past, notably reaching the NFC Championship with the Minnesota Vikings in 2017-18.

Replicating Stroud's production, however, seems unlikely. The former Ohio State star has 3,631 passing yards and 23 total touchdowns in his first NFL campaign. He has come through in the clutch and displayed remarkable poise (only five interceptions). His concussion, which he suffered in a blowout loss to the New York Jets last Sunday, is the latest and most fatal dagger to be plunged into this team.

The Texans can no longer turn to the injured Tank Dell and might also be without fellow wide receiver Nico Collins- who did not log a single practice but is still questionable. This avalanche of misfortune is threatening to halt Houston's improbable postseason hopes.

DeMeco Ryans' squad has faced and overcome adversity before, however. They cannot be counted out versus their AFC South foe. From what is known about CJ Stroud, fans can expect him to still be a strong presence on the sidelines.