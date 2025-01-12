The Houston Texans flipped a nasty switch to overcome an early deficit to the Los Angeles Chargers. The Texans turned a close game into a 32-12 romp on Saturday to open the NFL Wild Card weekend. Plus handed DeMeco Ryans his second career postseason win as head coach.

But what changed for Ryans and Houston right before halftime? Was it a coaching adjustment the two-time AFC South champion coach made? Or was it more player adjustment? Ryan revealed the three-word revelation on what changed in the second quarter for the home team.

“C.J. Stroud changed,” Ryans told CBS Sports sideline reporter Evan Washburn.

Expand Tweet

Turns out it was the star quarterback who had to change for the Texans to pull away. Even on an afternoon dominated by Joe Mixon and his “NVP” performance in front of the Nickelodeon cameras.

How C.J. Stroud fared to lead Texans and DeMeco Ryans to rout of Chargers

The Texans started sloppy to start their postseason contest. Houston fell behind 6-0 after the first quarter.

Stroud hit John Metchie on the first offensive play for the home team. The wide receiver coughed the ball up, though, which landed in the hands of the Chargers. Star safety Derwin James jarred the football loose.

Stroud and the Texans offense didn't fare much better for the next two drives — forcing to punt both times. The second-year QB then got intercepted in ugly fashion by Deane Leonard to stall the fourth drive.

Stroud, however, ignited on Houston's fifth drive. He engineered a long 13-play, 99-yard drive that saw him complete six passes. And that includes this explosive completion to Xavier Hutchinson after a botched snap.

Expand Tweet

Stroud hit Nico Collins down the middle for a 13-yard touchdown to hand Houston the lead at 7-6. The Texans never trailed from there.

The Texans' QB1 completed 22-of-33 passes for 282 yards and the TD to Collins. He added 42 rushing yards on six carries. And now, Stroud and Ryans improved their playoff record to 2-1 together.