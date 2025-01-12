Joe Mixon ran his way toward the “NVP” for the Houston Texans Saturday. That award isn't a typo, as it stands for the Nickelodeon Valuable Player — awarded after beating the Los Angeles Chargers.

Mixon gashed the Bolts with 25 carries, 106 yards and scored once in the 32-12 rout at NRG Stadium. The veteran RB got presented the rare, prestigious award as the children's network helped broadcast their sixth NFL playoff game.

The first-year Texans back, however, handled his postgame interview like he would any after game session. He praised his team and used football lingo in describing the feeling.

“It's a hell of a feeling,” Mixon said. “But all week, we came to work. Offensive line was down and dirty in the trenches. Our guys showed up to work. It took four hard quarters. But I'm glad we're lasting another week.”

Then, Mixon gave a shout out to Nickelodeon for his new award.

New Texans RB Joe Mixon adds to playoff dominance

Showing out in the playoffs is nothing new for Mixon. Many NFL fans remember he's ignited postseason runs before — as a beloved past member of the Cincinnati Bengals.

Mixon entered the AFC postseason with 425 career postseason rushing yards in tow. He also owns a glistening AFC title ring on one of his fingers. Mixon's running helped lift the Bengals to their stunning run to Super Bowl LVI in 2021 — rolling through three different opponents to capture the conference crown.

He came back with more hard-charging runs the following season. He dismantled the Buffalo Bills with 105 yards in Cincinnati's divisional round victory. His Bengals later fell to the eventual champion Kansas City Chiefs in the conference championship game.

Mixon is now leading the backfield attack for a Texans team that started 2024 carrying Super Bowl aspirations. An injury-riddled Houston team, though, settled for 10-7 overall and the fourth seed in the playoffs. But Houston wins its second straight home playoff game, this time with an “NVP” performance by Mixon.