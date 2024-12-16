The Houston Texans are having a great 2024 NFL season. Houston is 9-5 after securing a huge win against Miami on Sunday. The Texans won the game by leaning on some impressive defensive performances, including a career day by one of their young stars.

Texans cornerback Derek Stingley played a big role in winning this game. He made multiple tackles, shut down Tyreek Hill, and forced a pair of turnovers in the winning effort.

“The first one…I just figured he wasn't going to throw deep,” Stingley told reporters after the game, per Aaron Wilson of KPRC2. “Most of the time when you're guarding Tyreek you're thinking deep ball. I just figured he was about to break and I broke. For the second one, they needed to get down the field. I figured he wasn't going to break and kept on him.”

Stingley limited Tyreek Hill to just two receptions for 36 yards on Sunday. Meanwhile, Stingley hauled in two interceptions of his own.

Stingley understood the importance of playing against an elite player like Hill.

“It’s a good opportunity going against somebody that’s the face of the NFL,” Stingley said via ESPN. “So anytime you get to go out there on the field, it’s just a good time, just time to have fun.”

The Texans clinched the AFC South division title on Sunday for the second straight season.

“We got the Chiefs next so we're going to focus on them,” Stingley replied.

Houston clinched the division with their win over Miami and an Indianapolis loss, which came against Denver.

Recapping the Texans' big Week 15 win against the Dolphins

The Texans showed that they can win games in multiple ways on Sunday.

In many ways, this was a game of two halves. Most of the offensive production for both teams came in the first half, with Houston up 13-6 at halftime. Both teams would combine for 13 total points in the second half as both defenses clamped down.

Houston's offense was not very productive on Sunday, only managing 181 total yards of offense. Nico Collins was the savior of the game. He only hauled in four receptions for 17 yards, but two of them went for six-yard touchdowns.

The second half came down the Derek Stingley making plays. Both of his interceptions came in the second half and eliminated what could have been huge passes to Tyreek Hill.

“Stingley is playing just unbelievable football right now,” Houston coach DeMeco Ryans said after the game, praising his young cornerback.

Houston may need more games like this from their defense if their offense continues to struggle heading into the playoffs.

Next up for the Texans is a Week 16 matchup against the Chiefs.