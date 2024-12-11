ClutchPoints is not affiliated with, endorsed by, or in any way connected to any sportsbook. Gambling is not offered on this website in any form.

The Miami Dolphins head to Houston to take on the Texans as they look to build on their recent momentum after a big divisional win against the Jets when they come into this Week 15 matchup. It is time to continue our NFL odds series with a Dolphins-Texans prediction and pick.

Dolphins-Texans Last Game – Matchup History

The last matchup between the Miami Dolphins and Houston Texans took place on November 27, 2022, at Hard Rock Stadium in Miami. The Dolphins dominated the game, securing a 30-15 victory. Tua Tagovailoa led Miami's offense, throwing for 299 yards and one touchdown. The Dolphins' defense stifled the Texans, forcing three turnovers and limiting Houston to just 210 total yards. Miami built a commanding 30-0 lead by halftime, allowing them to coast through the second half. Kyle Allen, starting for Houston in place of the benched Davis Mills, struggled against Miami's pressure, throwing two interceptions. This win continued Miami's playoff push while further cementing Houston's position at the bottom of the AFC South.

Overall Series: Texans lead the series 8-3

Here are the Dolphins-Texans NFL odds, courtesy of FanDuel.

NFL Odds: Dolphins-Texans Odds

Miami Dolphins: +2.5 (-102)

Moneyline: +132

Houston Texans: -2.5 (-120)

Moneyline: -154

Over: 47.5 (-115)

Under: 47.5 (-105)

How to Watch Dolphins vs. Texans

Time: 1:00 PM ET/10:00 PM PT

TV: CBS

Why The Dolphins Could Cover The Spread/Win

The Miami Dolphins are primed to upset the Houston Texans in Week 15, leveraging their explosive offensive capabilities and recent momentum. Tua Tagovailoa has demonstrated remarkable resilience, coming off a thrilling 32-26 overtime victory against the New York Jets where he threw for 331 yards and two touchdowns. The Dolphins' offensive firepower, featuring dynamic playmakers like Tyreek Hill (who recorded 10 catches for 115 yards in their last game) and De'Von Achane, presents a significant challenge for Houston's defense. Miami's ability to turn short passes into explosive plays gives them a strategic advantage, with Coach DeMeco Ryans himself acknowledging the Dolphins' potential to transform five-yard gains into game-changing moments.

Despite being road underdogs, the Dolphins have proven their ability to perform under pressure, winning four of their last five games and showing remarkable comeback potential. Their offensive versatility and speed can exploit the Texans' defensive vulnerabilities, particularly in creating big-play opportunities. While Houston has home-field advantage and sits at 8-5, their recent 2-3 record suggests potential weakness. The Dolphins' desperation for a playoff berth, combined with their offensive explosiveness and Tagovailoa's clutch performance, positions them perfectly to secure an upset victory at NRG Stadium. Their recent overtime win demonstrates the team's mental toughness and ability to execute in high-stakes situations.

Why The Texans Could Cover The Spread/Win

The Houston Texans are primed to secure a crucial victory against the Miami Dolphins in Week 15, leveraging their home-field advantage and strategic depth. At NRG Stadium, where they boast a strong 4-2 home record, the Texans have multiple advantages working in their favor. C.J. Stroud, who has been exceptional this season, leads an offense averaging 23.7 points per game, while the Dolphins have struggled defensively, allowing 22.5 points per contest. The Texans' recent 23-20 win against Jacksonville demonstrates their ability to perform under pressure, and their bye week provides an additional strategic preparation advantage. Coach DeMeco Ryans understands the Dolphins' offensive threats, acknowledging their ability to turn short passes into explosive plays, which suggests the Texans have likely developed a comprehensive defensive game plan.

Moreover, the Texans have significant playoff implications motivating their performance, with a chance to inch closer to securing the AFC South division title. The Dolphins, despite winning four of their last five games, are fighting for an at-large playoff bid and appear less comfortable in high-pressure situations. With Joe Mixon providing a robust running game and the team's defensive resilience, the Texans are well-positioned to exploit Miami's vulnerabilities. The odds are in Houston's favor underscoring their potential to dominate this critical Week 15 matchup.

Final Dolphins-Texans Prediction & Pick

The Houston Texans are poised to secure a crucial victory against the Miami Dolphins in their Week 15 matchup. Houston enters as a slight home favorite, boasting an 8-5 record and coming off a bye week that allowed them to rest and strategize. The Texans lead the all-time series 8-3 and have significant playoff implications motivating their performance. Miami arrives with a 6-7 record and momentum from their overtime win against the Jets, where Tua Tagovailoa threw for 331 yards. However, the Dolphins' defensive vulnerabilities could be exploited by C.J. Stroud and the Texans' balanced offensive attack. The game's narrative points to a close contest, with Houston likely covering the -2.5 spread. Expect a closely contested matchup in the Texans' favor, driven by their home-field advantage and playoff urgency.

Final Dolphins-Texans Prediction & Pick: Houston Texans -2.5 (-120), Over 47.5 (-115)