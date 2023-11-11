Houston Texans cornerback Derek Stingley Jr. will now be available, after dealing with a hamstring injury for most of the season.

The Houston Texans have had a relatively successful season, by their standards. They're 4-4 on the year, with promising wins against the Jacksonville Jaguars, New Orleans Saints, and Pittsburgh Steelers. The hype and excitement around the organization haven't been this high in quite some time, and with recent news hitting the internet, there's more to be excited about. Cornerback Derek Stingley Jr has been activated and placed on the game-day roster, per Adam Schefter at ESPN.

Stingley has been sidelined on the injured reserve since Week 2, dealing with a hamstring injury. After seven games without the former No. 3 overall pick in the 2022 draft, Houston brings in another weapon. In two games this season, he recorded nine tackles, coming off a quality rookie campaign.

He's not the ballhawk that's going to make splash plays and end up on SportsCenter, but Stingley's been known for his consistency and versatility, being able to guard through different levels of the field. In his rookie year, Derek Stingley Jr earned one interception, one sack, five passes defended, and 43 tackles.

Houston will likely ease him into the game, especially with a hamstring injury. While the Texans have put on some electric performances on the offensive end, they're still missing some juice on defense, so he can be the one to provide some security in the secondary once he's fully healthy.

The dominos continue to fall in the Texans' favor and they're only going to get better as the season progresses. A young team like this has the ability to be extremely productive for years to come.