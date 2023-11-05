LeBron James took note of C.J. Stroud's historic passing day after the Texans beat the Buccaneers in a tight game.

The Houston Texans beat the Tampa Bay Buccaneers in a nail-biting cross-conference matchup. The Texans won the game 39-37 off a historical performance from C.J. Stroud. Stroud's exclamation game drew an exciting response from NBA superstar LeBron James, per his X profile.

LeBron James gives C.J. Stroud props after historic performance

James took to X to display his enthusiasm for Stroud's legendary performance:

C.J. STROUD 🗣️🗣️🗣️🗣️. That's All — LeBron James (@KingJames) November 5, 2023

The NBA veteran has great respect for Stroud, and after the rookie quarterback's play against the Buccaneers, it is easy to see why.

Stroud threw for a whopping 470 yards yard and five touchdowns in the victory. With this, Stroud set the NFL record for most rookie passing yards in a single game. It appears the Texans struck gold and found their next franchise player.

C.J. Stroud was drafted out of Ohio State with the number two overall pick in the 2023 NFL draft. The 22-year-old was a two-time Heisman finalist and helped lead the Buckeyes to the Peach Bowl in his final year with the team. Stroud has had an impressive NFL debut during the 2023-24 season.

The Texans' win over the Bucs allowed them to even up their win-loss column. Houston is now 4-4 and sits at second in the NFC South. Although Stroud was terrific, he did not do it alone.

His receivers had impressive days too. Noah Brown pulled in six catches for 153 yards and two TDs. Meanwhile, Dalton Schultz and Tank Dell each had over 100 yards each and at least one TD a piece. The Texans' defense made a solid stand to secure the win in the fourth quarter.

Houston now prepares to face the Cincinnati Bengals for an AFC matchup in Week 10.