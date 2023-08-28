The Houston Texans are releasing linebacker Christian Kirksey, according to a Monday tweet from NFL Network reporter Mike Garafolo.

Kirksey, a former third-round pick out of Iowa, has played in 114 NFL games and started in 94 since he was first selected by the Cleveland Browns with the 71st pick in the 2014 NFL Draft. The former Hawkeye signed a one-year contract with the Texans in 2021 before signing a two-year extension the following year. He played and started in 17 games for the Texans last season, recording a total of 124 tackles, seven quarterback hits, seven tackles for loss, three sacks, five pass deflections, two interceptions and one fumble recovery.

Christian Kirksey played in over 1,100 snaps for the Texans in 2022, according to Pro Football Focus. He played in the box in 1,019 snaps, 80 as a slot corner, 17 as a free safety and 15 on the defensive line.

Christian Kirksey took a spot behind linebacker Blake Cashman at the SAM linebacker on the Texans' depth chart. Linebackers Christian Harris and Denzel Perryman took the other two starting linebacker spots. Cashman played in 16 games and started in one for the Texans during the 2022 season, earning a total of 26 tackles and five quarterback hits. Perryman, a one-time Pro Bowler and eight-year NFL veteran, signed a one-year contract with the Texans.

The Texans finished their 2023 preseason schedule with a record of 2-1. They defeated the New England Patriots and New Orleans Saints in Weeks 1 and 3, but fell to the Miami Dolphins in Week 2. Harris recorded three tackles in Houston's 17-13 win over New Orleans in Caesars Superdome on Sunday.