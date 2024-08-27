In a surprising move, the Houston Texans made a notable roster cut on Tuesday as they are trimming their roster from 90 players to 53 ahead of the regular season. Wide receiver Noah Brown, a veteran target for quarterback CJ Stroud, was among the players released by the Texans.

Noah Brown, 28, was a former seventh-round pick by the Dallas Cowboys in the 2017 NFL Draft out of Ohio State. Brown's career in Dallas spanned six seasons, where he signed consecutive one-year deals in 2021 and 2022 after playing out his rookie contract. In 2023, Brown joined the Texans, where he contributed significantly to the team’s receiving corps.

In his lone season with Houston, Brown played in 10 games, catching 33 passes for 567 yards and two touchdowns. Serving as a key depth piece for the Texans, he notably stepped up in two critical games, surpassing 150 receiving yards when the team needed him most. Although a shoulder injury in the wildcard game against the Browns briefly interrupted his season, Brown's resilience and strong performance earned him another one-year contract for 2024, making his release all the more surprising.

The decision to release Brown comes particularly as the Texans seem to want to retain John Metchie III, making it difficult to justify keeping both players in the WR4 and WR5 slots on the roster. Brown’s ability to stretch the field and provide a veteran presence in the receiving corps seemed to make him a valuable asset for Stroud, who is entering his second season as the Texans' starting quarterback. However, with this move, it appears Houston is looking to go in a different direction as they prepare for the upcoming season.

Brown’s release opens the door for several younger wide receivers on the Texans to step up and establish themselves as key targets for Stroud. This decision places the Texans’ coaching staff under scrutiny, particularly if the team struggles to find consistent production from the remaining wide receivers as the season progresses.

As a free agent, Brown will draw heavy interest across the league and stands a strong chance of signing with another team before the start of the regular season. Those tracking CJ Stroud's development and the Houston Texans' evolving offense are closely watching where Brown will land next as he looks to continue his NFL career.