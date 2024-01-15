Noah Brown is headed to IR.

The Houston Texans are feeling great after defeating the Cleveland Browns, 45-14, in the AFC Wild Card round. However, with the Texans preparing to face either the Baltimore Ravens or Kansas City Chiefs, they got some bad news on wide receiver Noah Brown. He is being placed on injured reserve and will be out for the rest of the season, per Tom Pelissero of NFL Network.

‘The #Texans placed WR Noah Brown on injured reserve. His season is over.'

Brown suffered a shoulder injury against the Browns and did not record a catch in the game, and now he is officially out for the year. This is a crushing blow to the Texans team. The veteran has found a role in the offense, catching 33 passes for a career-high 567 yards and two touchdowns. With injuries across the board for the Texans during the season, Brown was a reliable option for rookie CJ Stroud, including back-to-back games with 150 or more yards at the start of November.

Tank Dell suffered a season-ending injury prior to the playoffs, and now Brown is added to the list. In Brown's absence, it was Nico Collins who stepped up with six catches for 96 yards and a score. Collins also led the Texans in receptions (80) and yards (1297) with eight touchdowns.

This is a crushing blow to a team that has enjoyed a ton of success in the first year with Stroud and new head coach DeMeco Ryans. They will wait to see who their opponent is depending on the outcome of the Bills-Steelers game on Monday.