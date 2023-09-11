Houston Texans safety Jalen Pitre suffered a scary injury in Week 1 of the 2023 NFL regular season against the Baltimore Ravens on Sunday, one that left him hospitalized. However, it appears that Pitre is in a much better condition now, following an update from Tom Pelissero of the NFL Network, who said that the young defensive back is no longer in the hospital.

“Jalen Pitre has been released from the hospital. A scary situation, but I'm told Pitre is in good spirits. Good news for one of the NFL's promising young defensive playmakers.”

Pitre apparently suffered a bruised lung when he got hit in the chest area by the knee of Ravens quarterback Lamar Jackson during one play. Pitre was trying to rush Jackson who inadvertently collided with Pitre while throwing the ball. The second-year NFL defensive back immediately went to the sidelines after making contact with Jackson. He would later be ruled out for the rest of the contest before being brought to a hospital.

The Texans ended up losing to Baltimore, 25-9, but they can still be happy following the latest positive update on Pitre, who showed plenty of promise during his rookie season in 2022. That year, he appeared in 17 games for Houston and collected five interceptions, 147 combined tackles, and eight passes defended.

Even though Pitre has already been released from the hospital, the Texans might practice extra precaution on him and let him sit out at least Week 2's game against the Indianapolis Colts at home.

Pitre had two total tackles in the Ravens game.