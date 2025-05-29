Charlie Woods has officially stepped out of his father’s shadow and into the spotlight with a dominant performance that stunned the junior golf world.

At just 15 years old, Tiger Woods’ son claimed his first major American Junior Golf Association (AJGA) victory at the prestigious Team TaylorMade Invitational held at Streamsong Resort in Florida.

Charlie finished the tournament at 15-under par, putting together a consistent and confident run across three days. He opened with a solid two-under 70, then rocketed up the leaderboard with a sizzling 65 in the second round.

In the final stretch, he closed with a 66 that sealed his win by three shots ahead of a field filled with top-ranked amateurs.

The young Woods held his own against some of the biggest names in junior golf. Miles Russell, who is already making headlines as a teenage phenom, couldn’t catch him. Luke Colton and Tyler Watts, both known for their poise under pressure, trailed behind.

Charlie held the lead with composure, showing a maturity and calm that seemed far beyond his years; his performance marks a new chapter in his golf journey.

Charlie had flashes of brilliance in previous tournaments, but nothing quite like this. He finished just 25th at the Sage Valley Junior Invitational earlier this year and fell short of qualifying for the U.S. Open. This win, however, changes everything. It proves that he is ready to compete at the highest level of junior golf.

Beyond the final scores, it was the way Charlie carried himself that captured attention. His swing looked sharp. His reads on the green were clean. His mindset, focused. He looked like someone who belonged exactly where he was, at the top of the leaderboard.

This moment is bound to spark comparisons to his father, but Charlie seems set on carving out a path of his own. He has grown up in the glow of greatness, and now he is beginning to shine with a light that is fully his.

With this win, Charlie Woods makes it clear that he is not just playing golf. He is playing to win. And the golf world is officially on notice.