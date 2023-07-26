The 2023 season will be a big one for the Houston Texans as they prepare to build for the future. As the hard work really starts, the team is receiving a huge update for John Metchie III, who missed his rookie season after being diagnosed with leukemia.

Texans general manager Nick Caserio announced that Metchie will be “ready to go” for training camp and is fully cleared, according to Jonathan M. Alexander of the Houston Chronicle. It's a fantastic update for the young wide receiver as he is able to get his NFL career underway.

WR John Metchie, III (8) gets loose before Wednesday’s camp practice. pic.twitter.com/if5BsMSoHB — Drew Dougherty (@DoughertyDrew) July 26, 2023

Live and breathe the NFL? 🚨 Get viral NFL graphics, memes, rumors and trending news delivered right to your inbox with the Clutch Newsletter. SUBSCRIBE NOW 🔥

After posting 2,058 receiving yards, 151 receptions and 14 touchdowns over his final two seasons with Alabama, the Texans drafted him with the 44th overall pick in the 2022 NFL Draft. At this point, the Texans are simply happy that Metchie is able to return to the field, so there aren’t many expectations for him. But the coaching staff still recognizes his immense talent. He and rookie quarterback C.J. Stroud could become a very solid tandem that Houston can center its offense around in the future.

Metchie joins the likes of Robert Woods, Nico Collins and Noah Brown in the Texans' staff of wide receivers. Tight end Dalton Schultz rounds out the pass-catchers Stroud will have in his rookie season.

When he was first diagnosed, John Metchie III said that he expected to make a full recovery at some point. Right now, it seems as though he is well on his way. His first season with the Texans should be celebrated greatly.