While the Houston Texans clinched the AFC South in Week 15, the big takeaway from their win over the Miami Dolphins was the injury to wide receiver Grant DuBose. After the game, rookie safety Calen Bullock, who was responsible for the hit that required DuBose to leave on a stretcher, expressed his concerns for his opponent while stressing that he took no pleasure in seeing a player go down.

“My intentions were never to go out there and hurt nobody,” Bullock said, via team reporter Aaron Wilson. “I just was seeing the ball and breaking on it. It just happened to be one of those plays.”

The USC product ended the game with six tackles, but his third-quarter pass breakup made all the headlines. As the deep safety, Bullock hit DuBose on a deep slant route near center field, who was attempting to catch a pass from Tua Tagovailoa. Bullock was flagged for unnecessary roughness on the play. The game was halted for over 10 minutes as paramedics tended to DuBose on the field, which required removing all of his upper body clothing.

Bullock was not the only Houston player to express concern for DuBose, as Texans quarterback C.J. Stroud gave the second-year wideout his best wishes in his post-game interview on CBS.

Bullock conveyed his relief when finding out that DuBose was in stable condition in the hospital.

“That's a good start right there. I'm happy for him. I was praying that he would be okay and like I said, I wasn't trying to go out there and hurt nobody.”

Texans clinch AFC South with win over Dolphins

The injury was the main story from the Texans' Week 15 win over the Dolphins but while improving to 9-5, Houston would end the day as the AFC South champions. Several hours after their win, the team happily watched the Indianapolis Colts lose to the Denver Broncos, allowing them to clinch the division.

Following the Colts' loss, the Texans became the seventh team to secure a playoff spot. They joined the Kansas City Chiefs, Buffalo Bills and Pittsburgh Steelers in the AFC as divisional champions.

With just three weeks remaining in the regular season, Houston can rise to the No. 2 seed in the conference. However, their remaining schedule is tougher than most. They begin with a Week 16 road matchup against the top-seeded Chiefs. They then play the Baltimore Ravens on Christmas Day, who are still fighting for a playoff spot.