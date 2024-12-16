The Indianapolis Colts’ 31-13 loss to the Denver Broncos on Sunday will be remembered for a game-changing miscue by star running back Jonathan Taylor. His would-be 41-yard touchdown was overturned after officials ruled that he dropped the ball before crossing the goal line, resulting in a touchback and shifting the momentum entirely in favor of the Broncos.

For Taylor, the error was devastating. “It just can’t happen, no matter the game, no matter the scenario,” Taylor said postgame. “I do know if I would’ve crossed that goal line with the ball, we would’ve had six more points. I don’t know how it would’ve played out after that. But I do know we would’ve had six more points.”

The Colts were leading 13-7 in the third quarter when Taylor’s costly fumble handed the Broncos the ball and an opportunity to claw their way back. Denver capitalized on the momentum swing, scoring 24 unanswered points to seal a critical victory in the AFC playoff race. While Taylor’s mistake was a defining moment, it was far from the only issue for the Colts, who committed five turnovers and eight penalties during the game.

Anthony Richardson is growing into a young leader for the Colts

Despite the high-stakes implications of the mistake, Colts quarterback Anthony Richardson offered unwavering support for his teammate. Speaking about his message to Taylor after the play, Richardson said, “I just told him to wipe it. Forget about it. … I just told him to clear his mind because obviously we’re gonna go right back to him,” via James Boyd on X, formerly Twitter.

Richardson’s leadership reflects the resiliency the Colts must embrace as they try to salvage their playoff hopes. At 6-8, Indianapolis has fallen further out of the AFC playoff picture, now trailing the Broncos, Chargers, and other competitors. A win against Denver would have kept them in striking distance for the final wild-card spot, but the loss instead solidifies their position on the outside looking in.

Head coach Shane Steichen also took a moment to address the team’s overall performance, acknowledging the series of mistakes that plagued them. “Sometimes, someone gives you their best and your best just wasn’t good enough,” Steichen said. “But when you hurt yourself like that, that one hurts.”

As for Taylor, he expressed regret and vowed to learn from the misstep. “That should never happen,” he said. “I apologized to my teammates, and it won’t happen again.” The Colts’ playoff hopes now hang by a thread as they face a manageable schedule of the Titans, Giants, and Jaguars to close out the season. However, the team must eliminate costly errors and regain their focus if they hope to finish the season on a high note.