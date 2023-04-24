A Communications Arts graduate from the University of Santo Tomas in the Philippines, Rex claims to have JR Smith's conscience with his shot selection. He has won a basketball, a baseball, and a football championship in fantasy all within a year.

Four-time Olympic gold medalist Simone Biles and Houston Texans safety Jonathan Owens just tied the knot on Apr. 22, and photos of their wedding have already been posted by Biles on her Instagram account.

“I do 🤍 officially owens 🤍” Simone Biles captioned the series of photos of her and Owens on their special day.

Simone Biles also posted plenty of details answering questions about her wedding and relationship with Owens via Instagram Stories.

One asked Biles if there was a “bigger wedding planned,” to which she said “YESSSSSS!!!” According to the 26-year-old gymnast, she and Owens will have a wedding in two weeks’ time. “We had to get married ‘legally’ here in the us- since our wedding will be a destination wedding,” Biles shared. She also revealed that their wedding bands “were from amazon 😂.” In another post, Biles said that their wedding took place at a Houston courthouse — at the 1910 Harris County Courthouse, to be exact.

Biles is best known for her incredible performances in the 2016 edition of the Olympics in Rio de Janeiro in which he won gold medals in team, all-around, vault, and floor exercise events. She also took home a bronze (balance beam) from Brazil. In the 2020 Tokyo Olympics, Biles won silver (team) and bronze (balance beam).

Jonathan Owens went undrafted in the 2018 NFL Draft but was signed in the same year by the Arizona Cardinals before going to the Texans. So far in his NFL career, Owens, who met Biles in 2020, has an interception and five passes defended in 31 games (19 starts).