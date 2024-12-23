The Houston Texans took another hit in their wide receiver room, as head coach DeMeco Ryans announced that Tank Dell tore his ACL along with dislocating his knee in their game against the Kansas City Chiefs, which was reported by reporter DJ Bien-Aime.

Dell will now be out the remainder of the season, which is tough for a Texans team that was already short at the receiver position. Stefon Diggs suffered a season-ending injury earlier this season, and now the Texans will have to roll with Nico Collins taking most of the load on offense.

Dell suffered the leg injury after catching a touchdown, and after he didn't get up, it started to raise concern for the receiver. He was carted off and hospitalized after the injury.

Texans suffer another injury to wide receiver

The Texans knew how much Tank Dell meant to them and their success, but it goes deeper than just football. After their game against the Chiefs, several teammates spoke about Dell and their reaction to the injury.

“It's not easy seeing your brother go down like that,” Stroud said. “No one on the field wants to see anybody get hurt or anything like that, so it was nice for [the Kansas City Chiefs] to say their prayers and to have a heart like that.”

“Obviously, it's an unfortunate injury,” Joe Mixon said. “[Tank Dell] fought his a** off to get healthy from what he was going through in the offseason. I mean, my man showed up to work each and every day with the best mindset, best attitude, and it's just an unfortunate situation. That's the nature of this game, you can't never take it for granted. You know, you play like it's your last because you're never guaranteed the next.”

The Texans will have to continue to have the next-man-up mentality with Dell out for the season, and hopefully, they can continue to be successful as the playoffs approach.